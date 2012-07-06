* FTSE 100 index sheds 0.2 percent

* Strong U.S. jobs report could be good or bad

* Weak miners, energy stocks weigh

By Jon Hopkins

LONDON July 6 Britain's top share index fell in early trade on Friday, with investors cautious ahead of key U.S. jobs data, worried that an encouraging report might lower the chance of another round of policy action in the United States.

Some analysts have upgraded their forecasts for U.S. June non-farm payrolls numbers, due at 1230 GMT, following Thursday's U.S. private sector jobs data which came in much better than expected. The ADP report showed an addition of 176,000 job last month, against a forecast of 105,000.

Credit Agricole revised its prediction for non-farm payrolls to 135,000 from 100,000, while Goldman Sachs hiked its forecast to 125,000 from 75,000. A Thomson Reuters survey published earlier this week had predicted an addition of 90,000 workers.

"If the figure today is equal to or greater than expectations, then the market will simultaneously discount a diminished chance of QE (quantitative easing) by the U.S. with an improvement or stabilising to outlook, with the potential outcome to prices likely to be a paradoxical equilibrium of both good and bad news," said David White, Financials Trader at Spreadex.

At 0746 GMT, the FTSE 100 index was down 10.05 points, or 0.2 percent, at 5,682.58, having closed 0.1 percent higher on Thursday.

Early volume was very thin, however, at less than 5 percent of the 90-day daily average, as most investors preferred to stick to the sidelines ahead of the U.S. data.

Weakness in energy stocks and miners were the main drags on blue chip sentiment as commodity prices fell on demand concerns, with cautious broker comment also weighing on the miners.

Societe Generale said more earnings downgrades could be on the way for the miners and repeated its "underweight" stance on the sector, as the broker fears an expected rebound in China activity will fail to materialise.

Moves by central banks in China, Europe and Britain on Thursday to loosen monetary policy in an attempt to boost flagging global growth ended up spooking investors, who saw the measures as a sign of growing alarm about the global economic slowdown.

"The decisions on the part of the Bank of England to extend its asset purchase programme ... and the ECB to cut its rate (on Thursday) ... were both expected and the buzzword today seems to be diminishing returns and the fact the central banks are running out of ammo," said Andrew Crook, trader at Sucden Financial.

BROKER ACTION

Downgrades in ratings by Morgan Stanley, in a review of European Business Services groups, weighed on two of the biggest individual blue chip fallers - plumbing supplies firm Wolseley and testing equipment group Intertek, which lost 1.5 percent and 1.4 percent respectively.

"Business Services is a stock-picking sector not a need-to-own. For 2H12, we see the most attractive opportunities among the underperforming areas of the last 18 months: staffing, outsourcing and value," Morgan Stanley said.

Broker comment also had a positive impact for some blue chips, with insurer Aviva, the top FTSE 100 gainer - up 3.2 percent - helped by an upgrade in rating from Societe Generale to "hold" from "sell".

SocGen's move came in the wake of a strategy review by Aviva, unveiled on Thursday, which saw Britain's No.2 insurer plan to sell or close more than a quarter of its businesses.

Aviva kicked off that programme on Friday by selling part of its stake in Dutch rival Delta Lloyd for 318 million pounds ($494 million).

Ahead of Friday's key U.S. data, investors will eye British wholesale inflation numbers, due at 0830 GMT, with PPI input numbers seen falling 2.1 percent on the month, and PPI input numbers forecast to be down 0.2 percent. (Editing by Catherine Evans)