* FTSE 100 up 0.7 percent, rallying after 1 pct drop

* Commodity stocks, banks squeezed higher in thin volume

* Surprise rise in British manufacturing output

* U.S. earnings in focus after Alcoa beats forecasts

By Jon Hopkins

LONDON July 10 Britain's top shares pushed higher on Tuesday as strong British manufacturing data took the edge off concerns about the global growth outlook, while hopes rose of progress in implementing rescue plans for the euro zone.

Investors welcomed news that British manufacturing output rose unexpectedly in May.

Traders said the market was also given a boost by speculation that Germany would give its blessing to European bailout funds being used more flexibly.

At 0912 GMT, the FTSE 100 index was up 40.19 points, or 0.7 percent, at 5,667.52, having shed over 1.1 percent in the previous two sessions.

Volumes, however, were painfully thin, at just 12 percent of the 90 day daily average, with the index being squeezed higher.

A positive start to the U.S earnings season from aluminium firm Alcoa also added support.

Alcoa, which always provides the season curtain-raiser, saw its quarterly revenue and profit beat market expectations, and it forecast growing demand in the aerospace and auto sectors.

"The focus will likely now be on the second-quarter earnings season," said Henk Potts, market strategist at Barclays Wealth.

"I think what the data will show is that corporate profits can still grow in a modest growth environment and current earnings revisions are already more than priced in, and it should be a reminder that actually the corporate position still looks brighter than the macro picture," Potts added.

Energy stocks, miners and banks provided the main strength on the market, with the sectors rallying as investors' risk appetite returned, having led the sell-off in the past few sessions.

COMPASS POINTS SOUTH

Among individual blue chip movers, contract caterer Compass Group was the top FTSE 100 faller, down 2.4 percent unsettled by disappointing sales news from French peer Sodexo , which shed 4.4 percent in Paris.

On the upside, Marks & Spencer was in demand, up 1.6 percent after the bellwether British retailer's trading update beat weak expectations. But the firm still posted its worst underlying quarterly sales performance for three and a half years after womenswear trade was hit by the wettest April and June since records began.

"Whether today's update is sufficient to tempt new investors remains to be seen, but there seems little new to disturb the current consensus of the shares as a hold, albeit a strong one," said Richard Hunter, head of equities at Hargreaves Lansdown Stockbrokers.

Other retailers found support as well, with clothing peer Next up 0.5 percent and DIY stores firm Kingfisher ahead 1.8 percent, aided by strong retail sales numbers.

British retail sales rose at their fastest annual pace since December during June, boosted by the Jubilee holiday and a warm start to the month, the British Retail Consortium said on Tuesday. (Reporting by Jon Hopkins; Editing by John Stonestreet)