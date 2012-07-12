* FTSE 100 index down 1 pct, tests technical support

* Miners lead retreat on earnings worries

* Fed offers little respite, Chinese data eyed

By Viktoria Dendrinou and Toni Vorobyova

LONDON July 12 Britain's top share index fell on Thursday, hit by falling commodity prices and worries that global demand will flag in the absence of more monetary stimulus for the U.S. economy.

Those hoping for bold policy action were disappointed by the minutes from the U.S. Federal Reserve's June meeting, released overnight, which suggested things would have to get worse before the central bank can be convinced of the need for a third round of quantitative easing (QE).

The news weighed on commodity prices, which have already retreated sharply in recent months, with Brent crude losing over a fifth of its value since early March peaks and copper down some 13 percent over the period.

That hit heavyweight UK miners and energy firms, which make up nearly 30 percent of the benchmark FTSE 100 index, fanning concerns about results as the earnings season kicks off. Nervousness ahead of key second quarter growth data from major metals consumer China, due on Friday, also kept investors on edge.

"The mining sector is having a big bearing on the FTSE," said Ed Woolfitt, head of trading at Galvan. "There are two issues with that: one is the Chinese GDP data which will could have a big impact, and the other is falling commodity prices, especially metals."

"Some analysts think Chinese data could be worse than expected."

At 1036 GMT, the FTSE 100 index was down 58.27 points, or 1.0 percent, at 5,606.21.

Morning trading volumes were again thin, at 19 percent of the 90-day daily average. With July nearly half way through, activity on the benchmark index is at under 30 percent of the levels posted for June, according to Thomson Reuters data.

"Many traders are off-loading before they go on holiday," said James Ferguson, strategist at Westhouse Securities.

"Markets are extremely volatile and that will end when policy makers take important decisions, they need to do something for the contracting money supply in European banks, probably QE. But market reaction will still depend on how and when they do it."

EARNINGS JITTERS

Miners and oil and gas companies together shaved around 22 points off the FTSE. The biggest faller was Rio Tinto, down 3.5 percent. Faced with a sagging global economy, the miner has decided to focus on a narrower range of developments, announcing overnight that it would drop an iron ore project in Portugal.

Rival BHP Billiton fell 2.7 percent, and miners claimed five of the first 10 spots on the FTSE fallers list.

Credit Suisse lowered its earnings per share (EPS) estimates for mining majors, and forecast that others would follow.

"With China growth and commodity demand structurally slowing the earnings outlook is muted with on-going cost pressures and minimal top line growth; we forecast earnings down 20-30 percent year-on-year in 2012 and small growth in 2013," it said.

Earnings are a strong focus for players as the second quarter season slowly kicks off. Shares in Intercontinental Hotel Group dropped 2.3 percent after U.S.-listed rival Marriott reported a higher quarterly profit but said it was seeing weakness in some international markets.

Investors chose to focus on the negative, shrugging off analysts' assertions that the read across from the Mariott numbers was actually positive for IHG based on its geography.

Data-wise, markets will eye U.S. weekly jobless claims, due at 1230 GMT together with June U.S. import and export prices. June's U.S. Federal Budget is not released until 1800 GMT, after the London close. (Writing By Toni Vorobyova; editing by Patrick Graham)