By Viktoria Dendrinou

LONDON, July 16 Britain's top share index was flat in thin trade on Monday, with fresh falls for security firm G4S over its Olympic contract troubles offset by wider short-term chart moves that could yet signal further gains.

The market expects trade to remain light until U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke speaks later in the week, when he could offer clues about fresh risk-asset-boosting stimulus. The market is also waiting for further company earnings news.

At 1033 GMT, the FTSE 100 was up 1.50 points, or 0.03 percent, at 5,667.63, pausing after Friday's 1 percent gain.

FuturesTechs technical analyst Clive Lambert said price action on the FTSE 100 September futures contract was "scrappy and giving no clear signals".

"The support levels we asked to see breaking just won't break! It seems like the bears just haven't got it in them to take us lower," he wrote in a note to clients.

"We would now look for a slow grind higher to retest the recent high at 5,685.5 and the 61.8 percent (Fibonacci retracement) just above that at 5,699. Once through these two (barriers), the move could take on a bit more momentum as the next target is in the high 5,700's."

While trading volume in the broad cash index was low, at near 20 percent of the 90-day daily average, demand to sell G4S stock was once again heavy, at more than four times its own daily average.

The 8.8 percent slide in G4S, to its lowest level since late December, was its third straight day of falls, after a series of bearish broker notes prompted by the company's admission it would be unable to fulfill a contract to supply guards for this month's Olympics.

Weakness in several heavyweight cyclical sectors capped gains across the broader market, including mining, where recent data suggesting more sluggish economic growth in top metals consumer China continued to prove a drag.

"Chinese growth figures are still a substantial concern for sectors like mining and oil, but as inflation is falling, the probability of more monetary easing in China is increasing," said Ewen Stewart, a UK strategist at Investec.

Banks were also among the worst performing stocks, with investors awaiting earnings from U.S. peer Citigroup later on Monday for fresh clues to the health of the sector.

Barclays led fallers with a 3 percent drop in its share price, weighed further by the Libor scandal. A former executive of the bank is due to face lawmakers on Monday.

Defensive sectors including telecoms helped stem index losses, however.

Vodafone was among the strongest, rising 1 percent when the mobile telecoms firm looked set to reap a $4.5 billion windfall from its American mobile phones venture with Verizon Wireless, a report in the The Sunday Times said. (Editing by Simon Jessop/Ruth Pitchford)