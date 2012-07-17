* FTSE 100 up 0.1 percent; Fed chairman's testimony eyed

* Energy stocks, banks up on fresh stimulus hopes

* Wolseley drops on European business woes

By Jon Hopkins

LONDON July 17 Britain's top share index ticked higher in early deals on Tuesday, as investors looked ahead to testimony from U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke which could open the door to new monetary stimulus measures after recent weak U.S. data.

At 0743 GMT, the FTSE 100 index was up 7.73 points, or 0.1 percent at 5,670.16, having closed 0.1 percent lower on Monday when concern about the corporate earnings outlook and weak U.S. retail sales data kept investors cautious.

Bernanke will present his latest monetary policy report to Congress on Tuesday and Wednesday against a background of lacklustre growth at home and a festering sovereign debt crisis in Europe that is increasingly preoccupying U.S. policymakers.

"Although the Fed chairman appears before Senate today, the reality seems to be that he won't be giving anything away before the FOMC board meets, so any buying off this prospect is nothing short of wishful thinking and speculative in the truest sense," said Mike McCudden, head of derivatives at Interactive Investor.

Gains in energy stocks and banks provided the main underlying support for the blue chips on hopes for fresh stimulus measures, with Libor rate-scandal hit Barclays, the top performer, rallying 1.7 percent.

But weakness in heavyweight miners limited the blue chips' advance.

Rio Tinto was the biggest sector faller, down 1.3 percent after reporting flat June quarter iron ore production from a year ago, while sales fell slightly short of output.

Investors were also awaiting key inflation reports from Britain and the United States on Tuesday.

British inflation numbers will be released at 0830 GMT, with June CPI seen falling 0.1 percent on the month, giving an unchanged year-on-year increase of 2.8 percent.

U.S. inflation numbers will be released at 1230 GMT on Tuesday, followed by June industrial output numbers at 1315 GMT, and the July NAHB homebuyers index at 1400 GMT.

WOLSELEY WOES

Plumbing supplies group Wolseley was the biggest individual blue chip faller, shedding 3.7 percent as it said it has decided to explore strategic options for the future of its businesses in France, with difficult market conditions in continental Europe continuing.

"We have become increasingly concerned about the outlook for the European business. Our sense is that current expectations of flat profitability in the forthcoming financial year are too optimistic. We are currently reviewing our WOS estimates. Current end-July 2013 consensus EPS is at 189p; we think 175p looks more realistic at this juncture," said Davy Stockbrokers in a note.

Meanwhile G4S continued its decline, down another 1.7 percent following the company's admission it would be unable to fulfil a contract to supply guards for this month's Olympics in London.

"All of the gains for 2012 have been erased and the heavy volumes that accompanied the sell-off suggest (it) ... might not yet be complete. Of course, this weakness has left G4S looking oversold and a trading bounce is possible, but we're going to need to see evidence that a bottom has formed before getting involved here and, realistically, that's going to mean a close above 260 pence," said Bill McNamara, technical analyst at Charles Stanley.

On the second line, CSR soared 38 percent as the chipmaker sold its mobile phone connectivity and location technology to Samsung for $310 million in cash, with the Korean firm to also invest $34.4 million in buying a 4.9 percent stake in CSR at a price of 223 pence a share. (Reporting by Jon Hopkins; editing by Stephen Nisbet)