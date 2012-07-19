* FTSE 100 index up 0.2 percent, holds in range

* Banks lead gainers; Lloyds misses out as branches sold

* Retailers mixed; Kingfisher falls after trading update

By Jon Hopkins

LONDON July 19 Britain's leading share index made modest gains in early deals on Thursday, consolidating the previous session's strong rally as a major assault on the psychologically important 5,700 level failed to materialise.

At 0806 GMT, the FTSE 100 index was up 8.51 points, or 0.2 percent, at 5,694.10, after jumping 1 percent on Wednesday to its highest level in nearly two weeks, having remained within a range of 5,600-5,700 since the start of July.

"Conventional chart analysis indicates that the index has formed key level resistance at 5,689.00. This level has rejected the market four times since it was established in early July," said James A. Hyerczyk, analyst at Autochartist.

"This price is likely to act as a pivot with the market gaining strength on a breakout above this level," Hyerczyk added.

Firmer banks provided the main underlying strength for the FTSE 100 index, bolstered by gains in global lender HSBC, up 0.6 percent, and Barclays, ahead 1.1 percent.

But Lloyds Banking Group underperformed, slipping 0.1 percent as the part-state-owned lender finally agreed terms to sell 632 branches to the Co-Operative Group at a price that the bank said was below the balance sheet value.

"The likely headline loss on the sale must be seen in the context of the certainty of the transaction and the smaller, fully funded asset package," Oriel Securities said in a note.

RETAIL FOCUS

Trading updates from a number of UK retailers provided a mixed focus on Thursday.

Kingfisher was the biggest blue-chip faller, shedding 2.6 percent as Europe's biggest home improvement retailer reported flat like-for-like sales in the second quarter, impacted by adverse weather conditions.

"The performance in the UK is largely as expected, but sales growth in France has slowed against an easier comp (comparative)," Espirito Santo Investment Bank said in a note retaining its "buy" stance on Kingfisher.

"We think this is likely to raise concerns about an underlying deterioration in the consumer environment in France given the Eurozone crisis etc. We would expect full year estimates to fall."

Small cap sporting goods retailer JJB Sports plunged 27 percent after it said was consulting its strategic partners on its options after posting a sharp slide in sales.

But another retailer Halfords was the top mid cap gainer, up 7.6 percent, as falls in its first-quarter sales triggered the resignation of its CEO David Wild, prompting Seymour Pierce to upgrade its rating for the stock to "buy" from "hold".

"We see the departure of David Wild as a potential positive trigger for the shares and as a result are upgrading our recommendation ... while the unknown remains who the new CEO will be, we believe significant value could be created for shareholders," Seymour Pierce said in a note.

Mother and baby retailer Mothercare also found gains, up 6.7 percent, as it said its first-quarter sales were in line with its overall plans, with international growth continuing to offset weaker trading in the UK.

British retail sales numbers for June at 0830 GMT are forecast to have grown 0.6 percent month-on-month, after a 1.4 percent increase in May, giving unchanged annualised growth of 2.4 percent. (Reporting by Jon Hopkins; editing by Patrick Graham)