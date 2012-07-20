* FTSE 100 index down 0.6 pct

* Euro zone worries hit banks

* Vodafone biggest drag on the index

By Viktoria Dendrinou

LONDON, July 20 Britain's top share index moved lower on Friday after banks were hit by a fresh bout of euro zone-fuelled weakness, but it remained on course to chalk up its longest run of successive weekly gains since mid-2005.

Banks were the biggest drag on the blue chips, taking 7 points off the index and tracking euro zone peers lower after hawkish comments from a German politician about a potential Greek exit from the bloc.

That pushed peripheral bond yields higher and fed through into financial stocks, at the front line of the crisis due to their holdings of government debt.

"Euro zone worries have resurfaced causing widening Spanish and Italian bond spreads which in turn affected banks, as global growth and poor economic data is also worrying," said NewEdge strategist Neil Marsh.

Barclays, also hit recently by its connection to the allegations of Libor fixing that are dogging the sector, was the top faller, down 2.9 percent.

"Banks are an unloved sector at the moment; the risk is outweighing the rewards with the obvious issues covering Barclays and HSBC - even the short sellers are concerned," said Galvan head of trading Ed Woolfit.

HSBC has been criticised by the U.S. Senate and acknowledged shortcomings in its anti-money laundering operations.

"We position ourselves short HSBC and looking long in the likes of Anglo American. You will see a shift of trading to resource stocks like miners, who have been posting decent results," he added.

Global miner Anglo American <AAL.L >, up 1 percent, posted a rise in second quarter output for its key commodities, with iron ore and copper helped higher by production ramp ups at the flagship Kolomela and Los Bronces mines, while platinum and diamonds were weaker.

These positive results and a stronger overall performance by the heavyweight mining sector earlier in the week have boosted sentiment that the FTSE 100's gains can continue, while some chartists are also optimistic.

An index move over the 5,700 mark is supported technically, said Phil Roberts, chief European technical strategist at Barclays Capital.

"The sideways drift that we have been in the last few days suggests that we are moving higher. Today we are looking to see if it (the FTSE) will keep moving over the trading range of the last week -- if it does, then it suggests upside for the next week. (A) test of 5,735 looks very likely."

At 1055 GMT, the blue-chip FTSE 100 index was at 5,682.40, down 31.79 points, or 0.6 percent, but still on course to rack up its seventh straight week of gains, which would be the longest such run for seven years.

Leading fallers across both the large and mid-caps, and in chunky volume more than twice its 90-day daily average, was British insurer Resolution, down 9 percent after it cancelled a planned share buyback.

The biggest drag on blue chip sentiment, however, was once again heavyweight Vodafone, down 2.4 percent and shaving nearly 9 points off the FTSE, as the world's largest mobile operator by revenue reported a sharp drop off in organic growth in the first quarter.

The British firm posted its first quarter group service revenue of 9.98 billion pounds, reflecting organic growth year-on-year of 0.6 percent, which was below the Reuters-compiled consensus of 0.9 percent. (Editing by Simon Jessop/Ruth Pitchford)