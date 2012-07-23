* FTSE 100 falls 1.7 pct, at three week low

* Energy and oil shave most points off index

* Banks hit by euro zone worries

By Viktoria Dendrinou

LONDON, July 23 British blue-chip shares fell sharply on Monday, extending last week's losses, as rising concerns about Spain's deteriorating finances hit bsnks and tumbling oil and commodity prices depressed energy and mining stocks.

UK banking shares tumbled 3.1 percent, in line with their European peers, as investors fretted about the holdings of euro zone nations' sovereign debts and loan book exposure in the region.

The STOXX Europe 600 Banks index, which includes UK firms, was down 3.7 percent, while the euro zone-focused index dropped 5.1 percent.

Concerns about the euro zone were focused on Spain after a second region, Murcia, said it might need to apply for a bailout from the central government, following on the heels of Valencia. Local media said half a dozen regions could require aid.

The news pushed ten-year Spanish sovereign bond yields over 7.5 percent to a euro-era high on fears Spain might need a full-blown bailout and rattled investors in European stocks including the UK.

"Yields prompted a general reduction in risk appetite across Europe. This kind of development affects many sectors including financials and resources," said Peel Hunt strategist Ian Williams.

At 1034 GMT, the blue-chip FTSE 100 index was down 1.7 percent, or 97.02 points at 5,554.75, on track for its biggest daily drop since May. The index dipped 0.3 percent last week. Trading volumes were thin again, at around a quarter of the 90-day daily average by mid-session.

"It's all about Spain and worries about contagion to Italy. There is no way Spanish and Italian stock markets will be down 3 to 5 percent and the UK stock market will be going up at the same time - it will have to go down with them," said BGC partners market analyst Louise Cooper.

Heavyweight energy and mining sectors were the biggest drags on the broader market, shaving a combined 38 points off the FTSE 100 index, as concerns about the global economic outlook weighed on oil and metals prices. (Reporting by Viktoria Dendrinou; Editing by Susan Fenton)