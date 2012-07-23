* FTSE 100 down 1.6 pct

* Second Spanish region reaches out for aid

* Hammerson only blue-chip riser, after results

By Tricia Wright

LONDON, July 23 Britain's top shares fell sharply on Monday, extending the previous session's losses in a broad-based sell-off on mounting concerns Spain might require a full sovereign bailout.

Murcia on Sunday became the second Spanish region after Valencia to say it would tap a government programme to keep its finances afloat, while media reported half a dozen other regional governments were ready to follow.

The FTSE 100 was down 87.91 points, or 1.6 percent, at 5,563.86 by 0827 GMT, having fallen 1.1 percent on Friday on worries Spain could be forced to follow Greece, Portugal and Ireland in seeking international help.

Ten-year Spanish government bond yields hit a fresh euro-era high on Monday, above 7.5 percent.

"It's very cautious at the moment ... Everyone wants to see what happens with regard to Spain - and a bailout is looking more and more likely," said Manoj Ladwa, head of trading at TJ Markets. "The 10-year bond yield for Spain is horrendously high and doesn't look like it's going to come back down in a hurry."

Weakness in heavyweight miners and energy stocks was the biggest drag on the blue chips, accounting for around 37 points of the FTSE 100's decline, tracking steep drops in copper and oil prices, as the worries surrounding Spain dented the demand outlook.

Banking stocks, vulnerable to financial stress in the euro zone, also took their toll on the index, with Barclays losing 2.7 percent, in choppy trade, after Michael Rake ruled himself out of the role of chairman of the bank.

"It's (Barclays) being helped down by the market as well, but certainly Michael Rake kicking back the top job is weighing on the share price as well -- if he doesn't want it, who does?" TJ Markets' Ladwa said.

Property developer Hammerson was the sole FTSE 100 riser on Monday, ahead 0.1 percent, after unveiling first-half results which broker Oriel Securites said read well.

"Both NAV (net asset value) and earnings (are) slightly ahead of our expectations. The company has also made good letting progress with both its investment portfolio and development projects," Oriel said in a note, repeating its "add" rating on the stock. (Reporting by Tricia Wright; Editing by Catherine Evans)