* FTSE 100 up 1.1 pct

* Draghi says ECB will do whatever it takes for the euro

* Energy stocks are biggest drag after weak Shell results

By Viktoria Dendrinou

LONDON, July 26 Britain's top shares rebounded from a one-month low on Thursday, as positive comments by European Central Bank President Mario Draghi spurred gains across European markets and offset earlier losses driven by disappointing earnings in the energy sector.

Draghi said the central bank was ready to do whatever it takes within its mandate to preserve the euro, adding that the euro area was much stronger than many acknowledged.

The comments sparked a share rebound across Europe and the UK, halting a four-session FTSE losing streak which had been driven by worries about the Spanish economy.

"We got crushed ... (on) the issues from Europe last week so a bit of good news for them now can go a long way here," said Galvan trader Ed Woolfitt.

"His comments carry more weight in the fact that they were positive, as he tends to have quite a negative bearing and a cold and hard view on Europe."

At 1119 GMT, the FTSE 100 was up 61.30 points, or 1.1 percent, at 5,559.62, while volume remained weak, at just over one third its 90-day daily average.

While positive news from Europe lifted the overall index, the best performers were food stocks, which rose following better-than-expected earnings, thanks to growth outside the recession-hit continent.

Compass Group, which provides meals for office workers, soldiers and schoolchildren around the world, said on Thursday business in its core North American market was particularly strong thanks to the growth of outsourcing.

Shares for the world's biggest caterer were up 3 percent, as it reported revenue in emerging markets up 12 percent, while growth in recession-hit Europe flagged.

A strong performance in emerging markets also helped Unilever. Its shares added 5.6 percent as the consumer goods giant avoided issuing similar profit warnings to two of its main rivals, Danone and Procter & Gamble.

But it warned of tougher times ahead due to difficult economic conditions and volatile input costs.

Royal Dutch Shell reported a fall in second-quarter earnings to around $6 billion from $8 billion a year ago, hit by weaker oil prices worldwide and for gas in North America. Analysts' earnings predictions had been around $6.3 billion.

Royal Dutch shares were down 3 percent, topping the FTSE 100 fallers' list. (Reporting by Viktoria Dendrinou; editing by Andrew Roche)