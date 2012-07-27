* FTSE 100 closes up 1 pct

By Viktoria Dendrinou

LONDON, July 27 Britain's FTSE share index gained 1 percent on Friday as hopes for fresh stimulus from the ECB boosted European stocks, with a strong performance by Barclays outweighing poor results from heavyweight mining and publishing companies.

Shares across Europe rallied as the German and French leaders said they were ready to do anything to safeguard the euro zone, a day after European Central Bank President Mario Draghi pledged to do whatever it took, within the bank's mandate, to defend the single currency.

The rally extended early gains after a report in French newspaper Le Monde said the European Central Bank and euro zone governments were preparing co-ordinated action to cut Spanish and Italian borrowing costs.

"The market has been moved up by hopes of stimulus from politicians as it is up to them to enable the ECB," said Shore Capital equity strategist Gerard Lane, adding that the market had been so negative that any good news was likely to trigger a sharp reaction.

At the close, the FTSE 100 was up 54.05 points, or 1 percent, at 5,627.21, its highest close since last Friday, while volume was 82 percent of an already low 90-day daily average.

"Stock markets added to yesterday's gains as investors became more convinced that next week will bring a plethora of measures from central bankers designed to contain the euro zone debt crisis and act as an impetus for renewed growth around the globe," Angus Campbell, head of market analysis at Capital Spreads, wrote in a note.

Banks were among the best performers and added 7.8 points to the index, as investors' risk appetite was boosted by hopes for possible fresh stimulus measures.

The biggest support to the FTSE, however, came from Barclays Plc. The bank's shares rallied 9.5 percent after it beat earnings forecasts with a 4 billion pound ($6.3 billion) profit and pledged to repair the damage to its reputation caused by its part in the Libor interest-rate rigging scandal.

The British lender added 7 points to the FTSE and its trading volume was 168 percent of its 90-day daily average volume.

ANGLO AMERICAN, PEARSON WEAK

While the mining sector was one of the best performers, heavyweight Anglo American was the biggest individual drag and took almost 4 points off the FTSE, after reporting worse-than-expected first-half profits as faltering global economic growth weighed on commodity prices.

The miner, whose shares shed 3.9 percent, sparked further disappointment with a 12-month delay for its trouble-prone Minas Rio Brazilian iron ore project, and said it was assessing the impact costs of the fresh delay.

The worst-performing sector was publishing, led by education and publishing group Pearson, which dropped 5.1 percent to top the FTSE loser board after weak first-half earnings. Numis downgraded Pearson to 'hold' from 'add' after the earnings release.

Pearson said 2012 was turning out to be tougher than it expected after its profit fell by 10 percent in the first half, although it said it could still achieve growth for the full year.

So far, 56 percent of UK companies to report quarterly results have missed expectations, with earnings down an average 7.7 percent year-on-year, according to Thomson Reuters StarMine. (Editing by Simon Jessop and Susan Fenton)