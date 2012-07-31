LONDON July 31 Britain's top shares edged lower on Tuesday as the sharp three-day rally lost steam with investors waiting to see if central banks in Europe and the U.S. would back-up words with actions and take steps to boost a flagging economy.

By 0705 GMT the FTSE 100 was down 3.8 points, or 0.1 percent at 5,689.83, having added 3.6 percent over the last three trading days and breaching the psychologically key 5,700 level intraday for the first time in 10 days.

Financial markets are looking for a clear policy response on Thursday after European Central Bank President Mario Draghi said last week that, within its mandate, the central bank was ready to do whatever it takes to preserve the euro.

The U.S. Federal Reserve, which starts its two-day policy meeting on Tuesday, was also in focus with some investors anticipating the Fed will opt for some form of monetary stimulus to boost flagging growth.

With global growth on the wane earnings remain a key issue for investors and top faller on the FTSE 100 was oil major BP after it took a $5 billion charge in its second quarter results on Tuesday - more than a typical three months worth of profits. (Reporting by David Brett; Editing by Toni Vorobyova)