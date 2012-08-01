LONDON Aug 1 Britain's blue chip stocks edged higher early on Tuesday as upbeat results from the likes of Standard Chartered and Antofagasta occupied investors minds ahead of announcements from policymakers in the U.S. and Europe.

By 0707 GMT, the FTSE 100 was up 17.96 points, or 0.3 percent, at 5,653.24, having closed 0.8 percent lower on Tuesday as the UK's benchmark index ended the month on a downbeat note after Germany reiterated its opposition to a banking licence for the new bailout fund for Europe.

Asia-focused bank Standard Chartered rose 2.1 percent after it reported a half-year profit that beat market expectations, and miner Antofagasta added 1.9 percent after posting an increase in second quarter copper output, setting it on track to hit its full-year target. (Written by David Brett; Editing by Toni Vorobyova)