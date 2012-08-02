* FTSE 100 index adds 0.2 percent

* Energy stocks lead the gainers; miners head the losers

* Corporate earnings prove mixed bag once again

By Jon Hopkins

LONDON Aug 2 Britain's top share index ticked higher on Thursday as investors took a cautiously optimistic view ahead of a key monetary policy decision from the European Central Bank, with further action hoped for to stem the euro zone debt crisis.

At 0825 GMT, the FTSE 100 index was up 9.29 points or 0.2 percent at 5,722.11, having ended 1.4 percent stronger on Wednesday at its highest closing level since July 19.

ECB President Mario Draghi faces intense pressure to deliver at Thursday's policy meeting on last week's pledge to do whatever it takes to save the euro.

"On the upside, I would say the UK blue chip index could gain 100 points if Draghi delivers. On the downside whilst it may not do it all today, bad news could see it back to around 5,500," said Mike Mason, a senior trader at Sucden Financial.

Other central banks are unlikely to take any action yet.

The Bank of England, which also meets on Thursday, looks set to stick to its current stimulus plan for Britain's ailing economy, with policymakers anxious to assess the impact of other recent actions..

The U.S. Federal Reserve stopped short on Wednesday of offering new monetary stimulus but signalled more strongly that further bond buying could be in store.

Energy stocks provided the main boost for the FTSE 100 index, accounting for around 8 points of the index's total gain, rallying after recent declines following a batch of disappointing results in the sector.

BP, up 1.1 percent having fallen sharply after its Q2 earnings on Tuesday, alone provided nearly 4 points of the blue chip index's advance, in only slightly above average volume of 16 percent of its 90-day daily average.

The FTSE 100 index volume was 9.1 percent of its 90-day daily average after an hour of trading.

The sector was also supported by steady crude prices.

Miners, however, failed to see any support from a firmer copper price and its impact on hopes for ECB action, with the sector's falls clipping around 4 points off the blue chip index.

BANKS MIXED

As big holders of euro zone bonds, banks were higher as a sector on hopes of ECB action, and were also boosted by results from French peer BNP Paribas came in better than expected.

Standard Chartered was the strongest performer, up 0.5 percent as it extended Wednesday's post-results advance, and heavyweight global bank HSBC rose 0.4 percent.

But part state-owned UK lender RBS missed out on the gains, losing 0.8 percent ahead of its first-half results due on Friday, and after the Financial Times said government figures are discussing the possibility of buying out private investors in the bank.

Oriel Securities took a sceptical view. "Nationalisation would be nuts," it said in a note.

Peer Lloyds Banking Group, also partly state-owned, fell 0.7 percent.

Another mixed batch of blue chip earnings provided some distraction from the focus on the ECB meeting, with orthopaedics firm Smith & Nephew and asset manager Schoders both higher after numbers, but temporary power supplier Aggreko and defence contractor BAE Systems lower after their results disappointed.

"Once the dust has settled from the ECB meeting, and people realise that any central bank action will not do much to shift the market's gloomy underlying fundamentals, they will focus back on the second-quarter earnings season and see that overall there is little to be complacent about," Sucden Financial's Mason said.

Of the 68 percent of FTSE 100 companies to have reported so far, 46 percent have beaten or met expectations, according to Thomson Reuters Starmine data. (Reporting by Jon Hopkins; Editing by John Stonestreet)