* FTSE 100 up 0.6 pct, reaches highest point since early May

* ECB in focus, BoE plays second fiddle

* Schroders leads gainers

By Viktoria Dendrinou

LONDON, August 2 Britain's top share index hit three-month highs on Thursday, as investors bet the European Central Bank meeting later in the day will result in fresh stimulus measures to help tackle the euro zone debt crisis.

The ECB decision at 1145 GMT and press conference at 1230 GMT were likely to overshadow the Bank of England's announcement at 1100 GMT, where no change in policy was expected.

At 1000 GMT the FTSE 100 was up 33.86 points, or 0.6 percent, at 5,746.68, its highest level since early May. Volume was weak at 17 percent of its 90-day daily average.

The focus remained on European Central Bank President Mario Draghi, under pressure to deliver on his pledge to do whatever it takes to save the euro.

"The market is getting very excited about what Draghi is going to implement. There is a list of possible things, but in November last year LTRO was not on the list we had then, so he could do something no one expects again," said Coutts equity strategist James Butterfill.

"There is, however, the risk he disappoints. Then we are back to the situation were last week, when Spanish bond yields were over 7 percent," he added.

While central bank sources have told Reuters that bold action is probably at least five weeks away, Draghi may offer some clues on what is in the offing.

The Bank of England is also set to announce its interest rate decision later in the day, although it is not expected to announce any new measures as policymakers are anxious to assess the impact of other recent actions first.

However, an unexpected slump in the manufacturing sector in July raised the outside chance that the central bankers might see the need for a quick extra boost through a higher dose of quantitative easing for the ailing British economy.

"Focus is definitely more on the ECB that the BoE, but as a side issue it is worth bearing in mind that the BoE has changed its policy dramatically this year," said Westhouse Securities strategist James Ferguson.

"We've had almost as much QE (quantitative easing) since December as we had during the previous crisis. It has now become a subjective idea, used every time we get a negative GDP."

Banks were one of the top performing sectors, up 1 percent on ECB stimulus hopes.

The biggest single stock gainers, however, were driven by earnings. Investment manager Schroders was up 3.9 percent, leading the session's top gainers, after it reported strong inflows in the first half of the year. [ID: nL6E8J22ID] (Reporting by Viktoria Dendrinou; Editing by Catherine Evans)