* FTSE 100 up 0.6 pct, reaches highest point since early May

* ECB in focus, BoE plays second fiddle

* Schroders leads gainers (Updates with ECB decision)

By Viktoria Dendrinou

LONDON, August 2 Britain's top share index hit three-month highs on Thursday as investors bet the European Central Bank will announce new stimulus measures to help tackle the euro zone debt crisis.

Investors awaited bank chief Mario Draghi's news conference at 1230 GMT after the ECB action left rates on hold as expected.

Earlier, UK stocks showed little reactionm after the Bank of England announced no change in policy.

The FTSE 100 was up 22.24 points, or 0.4 percent, at 5,735.06, testing levels not seen since early May. Volume was weak at 26 percent of its 90-day daily average.

The focus was on ECB President Mario Draghi, under pressure to deliver on a pledge to do whatever it takes to save the euro.

"The market is getting very excited about what Draghi is going to implement. There is a list of possible things, but in November last year LTRO (cheap ECB funding) was not on the list we had then, so he could do something no one expects again," said Coutts equity strategist James Butterfill.

"There is, however, the risk he disappoints. Then we are back to the situation were last week, when Spanish bond yields were over 7 percent."

While central bank sources have told Reuters that bold action is probably at least five weeks away, Draghi may offer some clues on what is in the offing.

"On the upside, I would say the UK blue chip index could gain 100 points if Draghi delivers. On the downside whilst it may not do it all today, bad news could see it back to around 5,500," said Mike Mason, a senior trader at Sucden Financial.

Banks were one of the top performing sectors, up 1 percent on ECB stimulus hopes.

The biggest single stock gainers were driven by earnings.

Investment manager Schroders was up 3.9 percent, leading the session's gainers, after it reported strong inflows in the first half of the year. [ID: nL6E8J22ID] (Reporting by Viktoria Dendrinou; Editing by Catherine Evans, John Stonestreet and Nigel Stephenson)