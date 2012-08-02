* FTSE 100 down 0.9 pct, pares earlier gains

* Draghi comments disappoint

* Investors see market under pressure in coming weeks

* Banks, and mining stocks lead losers

By Viktoria Dendrinou

LONDON, Aug 2 Britain's leading FTSE share index fell on Thursday, retreating from a three-month high after the European Central Bank failed to deliver widely expected stimulus measures to help tackle the euro zone debt crisis.

ECB President Mario Draghi said the bank would draw up a mechanism in coming weeks to make outright debt purchases to stabilise peripheral euro zone states' borrowing costs but this disappointed hopes for more immediate action.

"The disappointment we all feared arrived. There were no revelations in the press conference. They have taken away the support we thought was coming for higher bond yields," said IG Index market analyst Chris Beauchamp.

"Markets will remain under pressure for a few weeks to come. It is almost panning out to be a repeat of last August."

The FTSE 100 fell 19 percent to 4,791.01 points in early August 2011, its lowest for three years, after a sell-off on fears that Europe's debt crisis would derail the global economy.

The FTSE 100 closed at 5,662.30, down 50.52 points, or 0.9 percent, having hit a three-month high of 5,746.68 before the ECB meeting. Volume was weak, at 87 percent its 90-day average.

While investors anticipate volatile trade for the coming weeks, the expectation that the ECB will soon be able to buy Spanish and Italian bonds on the open market may prevent a similar sell-off to last summer, they said.

"It is going to be very nervous downside trading for the coming weeks," said BGC Partners market analyst Louise Cooper.

"But if he doesn't say anything (in coming weeks), or if he says something unimpressive then markets could collapse."

Miners were the biggest drag on the index, weighed by lower copper prices and negative market sentiment after the ECB meeting. The heavyweight sector dropped 2.4 percent and shaved around 13 points off the blue-chip index.

Banks, big holders of euro zone bonds, were also among the session's biggest losers, dropping 1.3 percent.

Earlier, UK stocks showed little reaction after the Bank of England held interest rates steady, as expected. (Editing by Louise Ireland)