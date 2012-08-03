(Recasts after U.S. data)

* FTSE 100 up 1.8 pct

* US non-farm payrolls exceed expectations

* Risk-sensitive energy, mining stocks strong

* IAG biggest loser

By Viktoria Dendrinou

LONDON, Aug 3 Britain's top share index hit a three-month high on Friday, as better-than expected U.S. non-farm payrolls helped markets recover their appetite for risk.

Following a rethink by investors at the lack of action taken by the European Central Bank on Thursday, they focused on data that showed a rise of 163,000 jobs in July, exceeding expectations by more than 50 percent.

UK stocks, which had anticipated a positive result, extended gains.

"The market is rallying on the back of that particular number as we had four (payrolls) numbers that missed expectations so this is the first one that exceeded them," said Killik Capital chairman Paul Kavanagh.

While some investors had thought better-than-expected data could prove bad news for equities by reducing the chance of fresh stimulus by the Federal Reserve, markets took a different view, figuring the outlook for the U.S. economy may not be as gloomy as feared.

The data "is telling (us) that the U.S. economy is not really that recessionary on its own," said NCB investment strategist Bernard McAlinden.

At 1325 GMT the FTSE 100 was up 103.10 points, or 1.8 percent, at 5,765.40, hitting a three month high at 5,768,68.

Risk-sensitive energy and mining stocks were the best performing sectors, also boosted by a rise in commodity prices and adding a combined 38 points to the index.

International Airlines Group was the worse of two losers, dropping 3 percent after reporting a first-half loss and cutting its full-year earnings guidance, hit by slower spending on air travel amid the euro zone debt crisis and by high fuel prices.

The owner of British Airways and Iberia, and the fourth-biggest airline group by market value, also announced a wholesale restructuring of the underperforming Spanish airline. (Reporting by Viktoria Dendrinou; Editing by John Stonestreet)