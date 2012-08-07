* FTSE 100 up 0.2 percent

* StanChart plunges on NY licence threat

* InterContinental firms on $1 bln payout plan

By Tricia Wright

LONDON, Aug 7 Britain's top share index advanced on Tuesday, on track for its third straight day of gains since the European Central Bank unveiled a plan that could see it move boldly in September to quell the euro zone's debt crisis.

Standard Chartered plunged nearly 16 percent, adding to a late 6-percent drop on Monday after New York's top bank regulator threatened to strip the lender of its state banking licence, saying it hid $250 billion in transactions tied to Iran.

Volume in the Asia-focussed bank's shares was a hefty 580 percent of its 90-day daily average in just over an hour of trading, compared with the FTSE 100 index's total volume of 14.5 percent.

Nomura cut its stance on StanChart to "neutral" from "outperform", saying the allegations made against the bank appeared serious and it sees material headline risk for the stock.

"In the face of these risks, we cannot defend our Buy rating despite fundamental preference  In the near term we see downside risks from negative headlines on the topic," Nomura said in a note, retaining its 1,800 pence target price for the stock versus current levels of around pence.

Oriel Securities double-downgraded its rating for StanChart to "reduce" from "buy" in a note saying the stock is likely to underperform pending the outcome of the investigation.

The FTSE 100 was up 12.32 points, or 0.2 percent, at 5,821.09 by 0803 GMT, having closed 0.4 percent higher on Monday, buoyed by Friday's robust U.S. jobs report and hopes that Spain will request aid to trigger ECB action.

UK June industrial and manufacturing output figures are due at 0830 GMT. Should these come in weak, and Wednesday's inflation report prove benign, this could increase the likelihood of further action from the Bank of England.

"People continue to focus on positive news which is clearly a huge change to just a few weeks ago. However, volume is starting to drop and it feels as if the summer has started," said Lex van Dam, hedge fund manager at Hampstead Capital, which manages $500 million of assets.

Miners were in demand, lifted by a firmer copper price, as investors waited for a slew of data from top metals consumer China later in the week, which should paint a clearer picture on the extent to which it has been hit by softness in its export markets.

Elsewhere among the risers, InterContinental (IHG), the world's biggest hotelier, cheered investors by promising to return $1 billion to them, partially funded by the planned sale of a New York hotel. It posted a rise in profits boosted by trade in the United States and China.

"While the shares have performed well this year, the rating remains at a significant discount to Marriott which trades on 13 times EBITDA," Oriel Securities said in a note, repeating its "buy" rating on IHG.

"The shares remain attractive given the outlook for earnings growth, the likelihood of further asset disposals and plans to return of capital to shareholders."

Around 80 percent of FTSE 100 companies have reported so far, with just under half having beaten or met expectations, according to data from Thomson Reuters Starmine. (Reporting by Tricia Wright; Additional reporting by Jon Hopkins; editing by Patrick Graham)