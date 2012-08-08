* FTSE 100 down 0.5 percent; holds above 5,800 level

* Ex-divs considerations account for most of the decline

* Strength in banks, miners drive underlying gains

* BoE sharply cuts growth targets for Britain, as expected

By Jon Hopkins

LONDON, Aug 8 Hefty ex-dividend deterrents weighed on Britain's top shares on Wednesday, accounting for much of the FTSE index's retreat from Tuesday's four-month highs, although underlying strength came from rallies in banks and mining stocks.

Fifteen blue chip stocks traded without entitlement to the latest dividend payout on Wednesday including heavyweights Royal Dutch Shell, BP, AstraZeneca, and GlaxoSmithKline, knocking 25.41 points in total off the FTSE 100 and accounting for nearly all the index's total decline.

Aside from ex-dividend factors, drugmaker AstraZeneca struggled with news an experimental drug for severe sepsis from the company and BTG failed to help patients in a mid-stage clinical trial.

Its development will now be halted, said mid cap BTG, whose shares fell 2.2 percent. AstraZeneca shares shed 2.3 percent.

At 1030 GMT, the FTSE 100 index was down 26.90 points, or 0.5 percent at 5,814.34, after hitting its highest closing level since early April in the previous session.

The index showed little reaction to the Bank of England's sharp cut in its forecast for medium-term growth in Britain's economy in its latest inflation report, which said the factors that have dragged on growth since the financial crisis may persist longer than first thought.

The forecast revisions were largely as expected, and simply fueled expectations that the BoE will announce further bond purchases to stimulate the British economy before the bank is done with the current round in November, especially as inflation has fallen faster than expected.

"I feel this trend will be with us for some time. There have been a long series of downgrades of world growth and the UK trend is similar," Gervais Williams, Managing Director of MAM Funds said.

"The bottom line is that savers cannot expect to get attractive returns from market indices. All of us in the financial community will need to work a little harder to generate returns ... through asset selection or bottom-up stock selection, especially on a multi-cap basis," Williams added.

BANKS BOUNCE

Banks were the top performing blue chips as a sector, rallying after falls in the previous session precipitated by New York's top bank regulator accusing Standard Chartered bank of hiding $250 billion in transactions tied to Iran, in violation of U.S. law.

The bank strongly denies the figure, saying only a tiny proportion of the Iran-related transactions totalling less than $14 million were questionable under U.S. sanctions rules.

Standard Chartered shares bounced 7.8 percent higher on Wednesday, in spite of the stock also trading ex-dividend, paring back some of its losses, having dropped over 20 percent after the U.S. accusations became public at the close on Monday.

Trading volume in Standard Chartered was over 300 percent of its 90-day daily average, despite the summer lull that reduced the FTSE 100 index's total volume to less than 20 percent of its 90-day daily average.

Miners were strong blue chip performers led by Rio Tinto <RIO.L,> which gained 2.7 percent after its first-half results came in at the better end of expectations.

Rio posted a 34 percent drop in profit, and said it was sticking to its $16 billion spending plans for the year. ID:nWLA1589]

"These are relatively good numbers ... with iron ore volumes helping to cushion some of the fall in prices. While cash costs are up they have not had such a negative impact as with Anglo's. Capex programmes remain intact with shareholders being appeased by a 34 percent increase in the ordinary dividend," said Fairfax I.S. analyst John Meyer in a note.

With the second-quarter earnings season starting to draw to a close, out of the 84 percent FTSE 100 companies that have reported results so far, 56 have missed analysts' forecasts, while 44 percent have met or beaten expectations, according to Thomson Reuters StarMine data. (Reporting by Jon Hopkins; Editing by Ruth Pitchford)