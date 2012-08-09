* FTSE 100 down 0.1 pct

* Standard Chartered leads gainers

* Defensives weak on stimulus expectations

By Viktoria Dendrinou

LONDON, Aug 9 Britain's top shares edged away from four-month highs in jittery trade on Thursday, with investors shifting out of defensive stocks and into banks and miners as prospects of fresh monetary stimulus from China supported risk appetite.

Risk-averse sectors such as healthcare were the biggest drag on the index, and by mid-session pharmaceuticals, telecoms and utilities were also all down on the day.

At 1110 GMT the FTSE 100 was down 4.09 points or 0.1 percent, at 5,841.83, easing off an intraday four-month high of 5,860.16. Volume was thin at one fifth of the 90-day daily average.

"As we get more willingness for stimulus from China, as well as from the euro zone, defensives will underperform," said Shore Capital strategist Gerard Lane.

"The defensives had a relatively good second quarter as people realised that economic growth is going to be downgraded in the U.S. and elsewhere, so a lot of them ... moved from attractive to unattractive valuation levels."

Banks, led by Standard Chartered, were the session's best performing sector rising 0.7 percent and adding 4 points to the index.

The under-pressure bank was up 3.8 percent, leading the index and recovering more of its recent losses, as it continued to fight back against U.S. regulatory charges that it abetted $250 billion of money-laundering transactions with Iran.

"The view on Standard Chartered in the market far outweighs the dramatic commentary from the Americans. Last week it delivered good results, and the fact that they have quite ferociously contested (the allegations) has also boosted sentiment," said Galvan head of trading Ed Woolfitt.

Risk-sensitive miners gained after Chinese inflation fell to a 30-month low on Wednesday, fuelling expectations of further policy easing in the world's second-largest economy and biggest raw materials consumer.

"Inflation came more or less in line so it opens up the door for more stimulus," said Shore Capital's Lane.

But the fact that the rally in mining stock was modest suggested investors were hedging their bets over when or whether more stimulus would emerge from China.

Randgold Resources led the sector, rising 2.3 percent after positive second-quarter results as the West Africa-focused miner said it produced more gold than expected. (Reporting by Viktoria Dendrinou; Editing by John Stonestreet)