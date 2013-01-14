* FTSE 100 index up 0.1 pct as technical factors hold sway
* Banks in spotlight ahead of earnings from U.S. peers
* Miners higher; ENRC boosted by Credit Suisse upgrade
* Broker downgrades blight AB Foods, Sage Group
LONDON, Jan 14 Strength in heavyweight banks and
mining stocks helped support Britain's top shares on Monday as
the leading index consolidated above levels where investors have
previously sought to sell.
At 1145 GMT, the FTSE 100 index was up 5.35 points,
or 0.1 percent at 6,126.93, close to four-and-a-half year highs,
having gained over 2 percent since the start of 2013.
"The implication of this price action is that the resistance
band which formed in 2010/11 (when the FTSE topped out at 6,105)
is not only being tested but appears to be giving way," Bill
McNamara, technical analyst at Charles Stanley said.
"However, before we can assert with confidence that a break
to the upside is underway we are going to need to see a decisive
move through 6,150 or so ... A drop back through 6,050 or so
would look fairly bearish," McNamara added.
Banks were among the top performers, led by
Lloyds Banking Group up 2.4 percent, with the sector
under the earnings spotlight this week as peers JPMorgan Chase
and Goldman Sachs will report fourth quarter
results.
Upbeat comments from a top Federal Reserve official also
helped support the market, with U.S. stocks futures
indicating modest gains from Wall Street too on Monday.
Chicago Fed president Charles Evans said the U.S. central
bank's decision last year to tie monetary policy to specific
economic conditions should help boost the recovery without
letting inflation take hold.
Given Evans' comments, investors will look to a speech on
Monday by Fed Chairman Ben Bernanke for further clues to the
longer term bias of U.S monetary policy, especially after last
week's surprise disclosure of a three-way split on the Federal
Open Market Committee over the duration of asset purchases.
"It would be a surprise if Bernanke were to defer to the
more hawkish elements on the committee ... However, the Fed
Chairman has gone on the record as arguing that monetary policy
could well be reaching the limits of its effectiveness, in the
absence of political action," Nick Dale-Lace, Senior Sales
Trader at CMC Markets UK said.
Gains by miners provided the main prop for the
market, supported by a firmer copper price after recent
upbeat trade data from top metals consumer China, with the focus
also on China's economic output data due at the end of the week.
Eurasian Natural Resources was the top blue chip
gainer, up 2.8 percent, with the Kazakhstan-focussed miner also
helped by an upgrade from Credit Suisse to "outperform" from
"neutral".
The top FTSE 100 faller was Associated British Foods
, down 1.4 percent as Nomura downgraded its stance for
the sugar producer to clothing retail group to "neutral" from
"overweight" in a European consumer goods review.
AB Foods was one of the biggest traded blue chips at around
half its 90-day daily average approaching midday, with overall
FTSE 100 volume at less than a third of its daily average.
Accounting software firm Sage Group fell 1.2
percent, with traders citing a rating to "underweight" from
"equal-weight" by Barclays, which cited concerns over increasing
competition and the stock's valuation.
