(Clarifies Anglo among top fallers)
* FTSE 100 down 0.2 percent
* Anglo knocked by Amplats strikes, Kumba warning
* Shire rises on AstraZeneca bid talk -traders
By Tricia Wright
LONDON, Jan 16 Weak mining stocks tipped
Britain's top shares into negative territory on Wednesday, with
Anglo American among the biggest losers after worker
unrest at its platinum mines.
Anglo American fell 3.1 percent, underperforming a 1.4
percent decline in the mining sector.
The company laid out a blueprint for its Anglo American
Platinum arm on Monday, but the plan to close two South
African mines and sell one could mean 14,000 jobs losses and has
been met with resistance from the government and unions there.
Anglo's Kumba Iron Ore unit has separately warned
its 2012 profit is likely to have fallen by a third, hit by
lower prices and an illegal strike. Societe Generale cut its
rating for the stock to "sell" from "hold".
Also weighing on the miners, which tend to be out of favour
in harsh economic times, was caution over the health of the
global economy, thrown into focus by Tuesday's weak German GDP
figures, and mounting worries about a looming political fight in
Washington over lifting the federal government's debt limit.
Investors in the sector will be focused on economic data out
of top metals consumer China on Friday, including fourth-quarter
GDP and December industrial output.
The FTSE 100 fell 13.33 points, or 0.2 percent, to
6,103.98, but was well off a session low of 6,076.12.
Fourth-quarter earnings from U.S. banks JPMorgan and
Goldman Sachs, both of which beat expectations, aided
sentiment.
"The U.S. fourth quarter reporting season has come to life
today ... However, with an unrelated series of events rattling
an assortment of high-profile corporates across the board,
sentiment in the equity market remains slightly bearish," GFT
Global technical analyst Fawad Razaqzada said.
"Perhaps the market is just waiting for another set of
important economic pointers from the likes of China and the U.S.
before making its mind up in terms of direction. On the
technical front, the FTSE needs to break 6,135/40 (around the
Jan. 14 high) before it could embark on another strong rally."
Drug stocks helped limit the FTSE 100's losses, led by a 2.4
percent gain in Shire as traders cited rehashed talk of
a potential bid from pharmaceutical peer AstraZeneca,
which fell 0.2 percent.
AstraZeneca said it did not comment on market rumours, while
Shire was unavailable for comment.
A pick-up in M&A activity, as companies spend cash saved
during the worst years of the global financial crisis, should
boost European equities this year, said Fidelity Worldwide
Investment pan-European equities fund manager Paras Anand.
"I expect one potential spur to share prices in the coming
year could be the impact of merger and acquisition activity," he
wrote in a research note.
"While many companies may elect to buy back their own
shares, more will look at compounding their advantages in the
context of a moribund demand environment, and to that end the
'buy vs. build' options will be increasingly weighed."
"Many European businesses look attractive in this context
and, to the extent that deals are done, it is supportive to
broader market valuation," Anand added.
(Additional reporting by Jon Hopkins and Sudip Kar-Gupta;
Editing by Catherine Evans)