* FTSE 100 adds 0.1 percent
* Rio Tinto continues recovery after CEO resignation
weakness
* Charts point to continued strength
* UK retail in focus
By Alistair Smout
LONDON, Jan 18 Britain's blue-chip index gained
in early trading on Friday, with miners boosted by Chinese data
that revealed growth in the resource-hungry country quickened at
the end of last year.
Growth in China beat expectations in the fourth quarter of
2012, and stronger than predicted industrial output helped fuel
demand for stocks which rise with optimism about the global
economy, with miners up one percent in early trade.
"China is now a 'show-me" economy, where you see the numbers
and then react, rather than making assumptions that it's going
to go up forever," said Nick Xanders, head of European equity
strategy at brokerage BTIG. "The data last night was certainly
supportive, so there's one less hurdle in the short-term to
worry about."
Rio Tinto added 1.3 percent, continuing its impressive
resurgence after falling 5 percent at Thursday's open after the
firm's CEO resigned over a $14 billion writedown in assets and
was replaced by Sam Walsh.
The miner has added 6 percent from the trough, bringing the
stock into net positive territory over the two sessions.
"They've done it well. They've put the right guy in charge
and the story of the company was not really that changed,"
Xanders said, adding that he was targeting 3,500 pence.
"Now it's hit its highs, eased back a bit, and the focus is
going to be back on the economy from here."
By 0855 GMT, the FTSE 100 was up by 8.68 points, or
0.1 percent, at 6,141.04, with miners and commodity stocks
contributing over half of the index's gains.
The index hit a fresh 4-1/2 year high, having posted its
highest close since May 2008 on Thursday.
"The new high simply means that the trend is still bullish,
and that with patience, another new high will follow. It is a
buy and hold market," said Valerie Gastaldy, manager of
technical analysis firm Day-By-Day.
"The next resistance is very far away, at 6,375. There is
nothing really meaningful before."
RETAIL IN FOCUS
UK retail sales figures for December due at 0930 GMT should
give more clues to how the UK's struggling retail sector
performed over Christmas.
John Lewis reported a year on year increase in
weekly sales of 19 percent, as the British high street continues
to diverge in a week which has seen HMV and DVD rental
firm Blockbuster go into administration.
The Financial Times reported that video-gaming company Game
was considering a bid for HMV.
However, must-have gadgets, cheap fashion and internet sales
have proved resilient during a bleak midwinter for UK
retailers.
"If you're in the right place and positioned well (in
retail), you'll continue to do well," Xanders said.
(Editing by Catherine Evans)