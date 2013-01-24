* FTSE 100 up 0.3 percent, breaks 6,200 level
* Miners rise after upbeat China factory data
* Vodafone bolstered by M&A talk
By Francesco Canepa
LONDON, Jan 24 Britain's top share index rose on
Thursday as heavyweight Vodafone rallied on fresh
speculation about a U.S. asset sale and strong data from China
boosted basic resources shares.
Shares in mobile operator Vodafone rose 2.8 percent in
volume 67 percent its full-day average for the last 90 days,
with traders citing renewed talk about a possible disposal of
the group's 45 percent stake in U.S. group Verizon Wireless.
The speculation was triggered by a comment by widely
followed hedge fund manager David Einhorn, who also added to his
Vodafone position.
Adding 7.7 index points, Vodafone was the single biggest
contributor to the FTSE 100's 19.94 points rise. The
index was up 0.3 percent to a fresh four and a half year high of
6,207.57 at 1225 GMT.
The FTSE was gearing up to record a weekly gain for the
eighth of the last nine weeks, outpacing its continental peers,
Germany's Dax and France's Cac.
"When the market is in a strong trend, you always want to
play with the trend," said Joshua Raymond, strategist at City
Index, who expected the index to rise to 6,400, just above its
May 2008 high of around 6,400.
He cautioned the FTSE could see a "healthy" 2-3 percent
correction in the coming weeks, but he still expected the rally
to resume as long as the index kept above its 2011 high at 6,100
points.
MINING BOOST
Mining stocks also fuelled the FTSE 100's rise, providing
more than 15 points of its advance, as data showed factory
activity in China, the world's largest consumer of basic
resources, was gaining momentum..
Growth in China's giant factory sector accelerated to a
two-year high in January, a preliminary private survey showed,
as manufacturers received more local and foreign orders in an
encouraging sign for the country's economic rebound.
"The new leadership in China are quite keen to start the
term by having a favourable economic environment, which means it
is more likely we get some degree of upside surprises," Fredrik
Nerbrand, global head of asset allocation at HSBC, said.
Nerbrand said positive data out of China and the United
States, as well as receding risks of a euro zone collapse, have
led him to reduce the probability of below-trend global growth
and inflation.
Accordingly, he increased his allocation to equities and
U.S. Treasuries as an inflation hedge, while cutting safe haven
gold and more expensive corporate credit.
(Additional reporting By David Brett; editing by Ron Askew)