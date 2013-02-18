* FTSE 100 down 0.2 points
* U.S. equity market closed for holidays
* Anglo American dips as banks revise down estimates
* Recent M&A pickup helps support some stocks
By David Brett
LONDON, Feb 18 Britain's top shares edged lower
on Monday, with the benchmark FTSE 100 index struggling
to break through fresh five-year highs as investors temper their
long-term bullishness with some short-term caution.
The FTSE 100 was down by 0.2 percent, or 13.90 points lower,
at 6,316.73 points by 0852 GMT, in what is expected to be a
quiet session with little macro economic and corporate data and
with the U.S. equity market closed for the President's day
holiday.
"With no news of note scheduled on the day's macro calendar,
we may see stocks drift sideways today," said Matt Basi, senior
sales trader at CMC Markets.
Analysts at Nomura warned in a note that sentiment towards
global equity markets had become even more extended last week
with its systematic mutual flow indicator, a gauge of what funds
are buying, reaching levels not seen since May 2006.
"We would regard such extreme bullish levels of sentiment to
act as a contrarian signal of equity market weakness over a
short-term horizon," it wrote.
Early 2008 highs of 6,400 have proved a tough level for the
market to breach this year. The FTSE 100 topped out at an
intraday high of 6,384 on Feb. 13, but technical analysts said
that the index could be priming itself for another attack soon.
"The ability to hold the uptrending support line near
6294.00 suggests that the index is poised for another move to
the upside with 6400.00 the next likely target," James Hyerczyk,
analyst at Autochartist, said.
On Monday, miners were the main drag after
copper fell to a three-week low. Global miner Anglo American
was among the top fallers, down 0.7 percent as
investment banks began revising their earnings estimates for the
company downwards following results on Friday.
Financials , which have led the recent
rally on the back of falling macro tail risks, were also lower
as investors banked some profits.
Those fading macro risks and improved liquidity conditions
has seen a pickup in M&A activity.
Long rumoured as a potential takeover target, fund manager
Man Group edged up 0.7 percent as investors switched
from Ashmore, down 1 percent, after the head of the
fund firm was summoned to answer questions over links with a
tycoon in a corruption probe, according to press reports.
Free-to-air broadcaster ITV topped the short-list of
FTSE 100 risers, climbing 2.6 percent with traders citing the
uplift in recent M&A activity in the market in general helping
boost the credentials of the perennially rumoured takeover
target.
Elsewhere on the upside, Aggreko rallied 2.6
percent as investors turned on to the recently beat-up temporary
power provider.
Deutsche Bank said it was positive on UK equities although
it said it was getting tougher to position given how some stocks
have performed. The investment bank targeted 6,575 on the FTSE
100 based on earnings (and dividend) growth of 7 percent and a
fairly conservative forward multiple of just 11.4 times.
(Editing by Hugh Lawson)