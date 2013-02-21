* FTSE 100 sheds 1.7 percent
* Euro zone PMIs also weigh on sentiment
* Miners sell-off, Billiton hit by donwgrades
* BAE one of only two risers on buyback, dividend appeal
By Alistair Smout
LONDON, Feb 21 Britain's blue chip share index
fell below 6,300 for the first time in 10 days on Thursday on
concerns the Federal Reserve could end its stimulus programme
sooner than expected, removing a driver of the recent equity
rally.
Stocks that benefit the most in rising markets, or
"cyclicals" fell the furthest, with commodity stocks
and banks combining to
take 45 points off the FTSE 100 index.
A number of Federal Reserve officials think the central bank
might have to slow or stop its asset purchase programme before
seeing the pickup in hiring the programme is designed to
deliver, according to minutes of the central bank's policy
meeting last month.
"The minutes of the Fed have provided some excuse for some
profit taking, which the market was looking for," Jeremy
Batstone-Carr, analyst at Charles Stanley, said.
Although the minutes drew attention to a debate by Fed
policymakers over the stimulus programme, Batstone-Carr thought
that the programme was unlikely to be wound down soon.
"However, if the U.S. economy is strong enough to hit the
Fed's targets, the stimulus will end or taper sooner rather than
later, and if it's much weaker than those targets, then that
takes the carpet from underneath those investors in cyclical
stocks too."
Also weighing on sentiment were worse-than-expected euro
zone purchasing managers surveys, which dealt a blow to hopes
the currency bloc might emerge from recession soon.
By 1123 GMT, the FTSE 100 was down 105.52 points, or
1.7 percent, at 6,289.85.
The index fell below 6,300 for the first time in 10 days,
but remained in the 200-point range between 6,200 and 6,400, its
trading range over the past month.
MINERS PLUMB NEW DEPTHS
The FTSE 100 fallers list was dominated by mining stocks as
concerns about an end to U.S. monetary stimulus hit a sector
already hampered by weaker metals prices and market talk of a
hedge fund liquidating big positions in commodities.
The sector hit its lowest point in over a
month.
BHP Billiton was among the worst off, tumbling 3.3
percent. It extended falls from the previous session when it
reported its worst profit drop in more than a decade, with Citi
downgrading its rating on the stock to "neutral".
All but two blue chip stocks fell in the broad-based
sell-off. Defence firm BAE topped the pair of blue-chip
risers, gaining 4.8 percent, as investors welcomed news of a
share buyback and that the company had increased its dividend by
4 percent despite posting a fall in profits.
"The implicit message is a powerful one and positive, in our
view," Jefferies said in a note, reiterating its "buy" stance on
the stock.
(Additional reporting by Francesco Canepa and Tricia Wright;
Editing by Susan Fenton)