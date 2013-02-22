* FTSE 100 up 0.7 percent
* Traders cautious ahead of Italy election
* Financials, miners lead rebound
* Burberry up on bid talk
* G4S falls as HSBC downgrades
By David Brett
LONDON, Feb 22 Britain's blue chip shares
rebounded in early trade on Friday after sharp falls the
previous session, led by mining and financial stocks, but
traders said gains could be stifled ahead of the weekend
election in Italy.
By 0901 GMT, the FTSE 100 was up 43.95 points, or 0.7
percent, at 6,335.49, having suffered its sharpest one-day fall
since July on Thursday on concerns the Federal Reserve could end
its stimulus programme sooner than expected -- thus removing a
driver of the recent equity rally.
Volatility - a crude gauge of investor fear - has
spiked 20 percent over the last two days, although the index
remains near historic lows.
"We are having a bounce from yesterday's sell off aided by
overnight Asian markets, although headwinds such as the Italian
election could curb any rally, so I see selling pressure as
likely to re-emerge," Securequity sales trader Jawaid Afsar
said.
Investors in Europe have been seeking protection against the
risk that Italian elections next week could produce a political
stalemate that will make fiscal reforms more difficult to
implement.
Volumes on the FTSE 100 index were weak too suggesting most
investors are unwilling to trade too much ahead of Italy's
election.
The FTSE 100, however, did find some technical support after
pulling back within the three-month up-trend - from lows reached
in November 2012, according to Westhouse's technical analyst
Dominic Hawker.
Smacked down miners and financials
added most points to the index 9.8 and 9, respectively,
as investors cautiously bought back in on the dips.
Top individual gainers, however, were retail related.
Luxury goods firm Burberry climbed 2.2 percent with
traders citing recent comment from Berenberg which suggested the
company might become a bid target for French firm LVMH
.
Britain's third-largest supermarket chain Sainsbury
rallied 2 percent with traders citing bullish comment from two
investment banks bolstering the stock's appeal.
Security firm G4S was the standout faller on the
FTSE 100, down 1.1 percent with traders citing HSBC's downgrade
on the firm to "underweight" from "neutral" as the catalyst.
"We think the market is disproportionately focused on G4S'
UK public sector travails, which is 10 percent of group
revenues," HSBC said in a note.
"Instead, a much bigger risk is building. Manned security
pricing is very weak in many developed markets, which makes cost
recovery difficult and squeezes gross margins," it said.
(Written by David Brett/editing by Chris Pizzey, London MPG
Desk, +44 (0)207 542-4441)