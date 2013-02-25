* FTSE 100 rises 0.7 percent
* Cyclicals gain as UK shares shrug off sovereign downgrade
* Weaker sterling, monetary easing seen as good for equities
* Pearson leads fallers on flat earnings forecast
By Alistair Smout
LONDON, Feb 25 Britain's top share index rose on
Monday as investors welcomed signs that the United States and
Japan would continue with ultra easy monetary policy for some
time, and took a UK credit rating downgrade in its stride.
Federal Reserve officials highlighted the merits of the U.S.
central bank's bond-buying programme on Friday, helping send
Wall Street higher, while sources in Japan said Tokyo was likely
to nominate a proponent of aggressive monetary easing as its
next central bank governor.
Cyclical commodity stocks and
banks, so-called as they tend to be geared to the
economic cycle, were the best UK performers on Monday.
The FTSE 100 was up 47.04 points, or 0.7 percent, at
6,382.74 at 1140 GMT, building on gains made on Friday. The
index had fallen by 1.6 percent earlier in the week on concerns
the Federal Reserve could end its stimulus programme sooner than
expected.
Financials added 21 points to the index even though Britain
lost one of its prized triple-A credit ratings late on Friday
when Moody's downgraded it.
"I'd stop short of attributing any positivity to the
downgrade but I don't think it's had any negative impact on risk
appetite," said Matt Basi, senior sales trader at CMC Markets.
He cited the share price performance of asset manager
Schroders, up 2.8 percent, as an example of the appetite
for equities. Schroders tends to benefit from demand for
equities at large.
"The market appears to be pricing a continuation of an
influx of retail money into equity funds (the January numbers
look very impressive) and pushing the stock higher," Basi said.
"Of course there is the old adage that when every man and
his dog want to buy stocks it's usually a good time to start
taking some money off the table."
Some saw the Moody's downgrade as good for equities, as it
placed downward pressure on sterling, potentially helping UK
exporters, as well as possibly improving the case for a more
supportive monetary policy.
Berenberg Bank said the UK rating downgrade was likely to
mean slightly looser monetary and fiscal policy, which usually
benefits equities.
Meanwhile, Citi affirmed an overweight position on UK banks,
seeing weak sterling as a positive for the sector and
highlighting the outperformance of French banks following a
sovereign downgrade late last year.
British education and media group Pearson fell 5.5
percent, making it the heaviest faller on the FTSE 100, after
saying it expects this year's earnings to be flat.
"Pearson is too expensive and with increasing evidence of
structural challenges that should drive significant consensus
downgrade, we reiterate our Sell," analysts at Liberum said in a
note.
Pearson also saw the largest volume traded, with one and a
half times its average 90-day volume traded by 1130 GMT.
Reckitt Benckiser (RB) also fell in heavy volume,
losing 3.7 percent after the U.S. drugs regulator rejected its
call for stricter packaging for its heroin addiction treatment,
instead approving generic production for the drug.
(Editing by Hugh Lawson)