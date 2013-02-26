* FTSE 100 down 1.4 percent
By David Brett
LONDON, Feb 26 A tumble for bank shares dragged
Britain's stock market sharply lower on Tuesday after election
results threatened to leave Italy's economic reforms in tatters,
reigniting concerns over the euro zone's debt crisis.
Europe's most indebted state faced a political vacuum after
a huge protest vote left no party or likely coalition with
enough seats to form a majority in the upper house.
By 0844 GMT, London's blue chip index was down 86.73 points,
or 1.4 percent, at 6,268.64. The euro zone is Britain's biggest
trade partner and crucial to its own hopes of an economic
recovery.
"(This result) raises the prospect of an extended period of
uncertainty," says Peel Hunt strategist Ian Williams.
"A more defensive approach seems more likely in the coming
days. The recent moves in UK sector and style trends were
already hinting at such a shift," he said.
Italy's ten year borrowing costs shot up, while the FTSE
volatility index - a crude gauge of investor fear -
soared 15 percent early on Tuesday, having gained 30 percent
over the last month as concerns grew over the elections.
Financials were the top fallers taking
33 points off the index. They have been at the forefront of the
FTSE's 6 percent rise so far this year and are most exposed to
the euro zone crisis through corporate and public debt.
Commodity-related stocks tumbled
too, taking a combined 24 points off London's blue chip index,
as Italy's election results dented the outlook for the global
economic recovery.
Consumer-related stocks also fell steeply with Britain's
biggest hotel and coffee shop operator Whitbread,
directly exposed to the broader economy and fortunes of the
consumer, down 3.6 percent after the firm saw a slowdown in
fourth-quarter sales.
"There was a slight disappointment in the weather affected
restaurant business but the shares have fallen victim to the
woes of the wider market," a London-based trader said.
Drugmaker AstraZeneca down 1.3 percent after it
announced results from long-term safety trial of Naloxegol in
patients with opioid-induced constipation.
BofA Merrill Lynch said it was keeping its "underperform"
rating on AstraZeneca, awaiting more detailed efficacy and
safety data from the two pivotal studies due towards the end of
May.
"At this stage, we remain cautious given headline data
published last year was mixed on efficacy (one Phase III study
missed primary endpoint at one dose) and prior Phase II safety
data suggests an undifferentiated profile vs competitors," it
said.
There were just three risers on the FTSE 100. British
specialty chemical maker Croda International massively
outperformed, rising 3 percent after it reported a 6.6 percent
rise in full-year profit.
Fresnillo and Randgold Resources, each
barely in positive territory, were the other two gainers as
investors turned to the two precious metal mining stocks as a
proxy for safe haven gold.
(Written by David Brett)