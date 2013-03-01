* FTSE up 0.3 percent
* Closes 1st day of month higher for 9th time in row
* US consumer sentiment data helps lift market
* Burberry, BAT among the top risers
* Miners weak on China slowdown worries
By David Brett
LONDON, March 1 Britain's blue chips rallied at
the close on Friday after strong sentiment data out of the
United States helped the FTSE 100 to close higher on the first
trading day of the month for the ninth month in a row.
The FTSE 100 closed up 17.79 points, or 0.3 percent,
at 6,378.60, extending a trend which has seen Britain's
benchmark index close higher on the first trading day of the
month for 15 out of the last 16 months.
"If you bought on close of last day and sold on close of
first day you would have made more than holding over whole
period - 18.15 percent versus 14.14 percent," Nick Xanders, who
heads European equity strategy at brokerage BTIG.
Upbeat U.S. consumer sentiment data helped. With many
feeling the worst of the economic shocks are now in the past,
investors are taking heart from more forward looking data such
as sentiment indicators.
Consumer stocks, especially those with a broad reach, were
among the leading lights on the FTSE 100 with the likes of
luxury goods firm Burberry up 2.5 percent and global
tobacco firm British American Tobacco up 2.1 percent.
"The FTSE 100 has overcome this morning's PMI disappointment
to bounce from the lows - dragged higher by US markets that
continue to respond to macro data significantly stronger than
that coming out of Europe," Matt Basi, sales trader at CMC
Markets, said.
The U.S. economic recovery remains the jewel in the crown
for investors as stalling European factories and slowing China
leaves the world economy looking to America.
The slowdown in China, however, weighed on the miners where
analysts and investors are becoming more concerned about the
outlook for earnings.
Kazakh-focussed Kazakhmys fell 4.7 percent as
investment banks began cutting recommendations and estimates a
day after its profits were hit by worries over rising costs.
Another miner, Xstrata, shed 3.1 percent after
commodities trader Glencore pushed back the date for
completion of the pair's tie-up for the third time.
Glencore itself was down 2.7 percent.
BANKS STRAIN
Banks, which pared losses towards the close,
still ended the day lower with Lloyds Banking Group off
2.2 percent, after news of a new $2.3 billion insurance
mis-selling hit.
That helped spur another 3.1 percent loss for fellow
part-nationalised lender the Royal Bank of Scotland
which said on Thursday it was bowing to political and regulatory
pressure to shrink its riskier investment banking arm.
There was further pressure on Lloyds' shares with analysts
noting fresh media speculation that the British government, a 39
percent shareholder, may commence its share disposal at 61
pence.
"This is a new 'contrived' break-even number for UK
Government accounting which conveniently ignores its average
in-price (cost of those shares) of 73.6 pence," broker Investec
said in a note.
"All very interesting, but we hardly see the potential
market overhang as positive for upside (in Lloyds' shares)."
After the recent rally fuelled by central bank support UBS
said from an asset allocation perspective it was now growing
more cautious having been "risk-on" since September.
UBS cited fading positive economic data surprises and
political risks as reasons for reducing risk as Italy continued
to try to solve an crisis after this week's inconclusive
election and U.S. politicians were locked in talks to ward off
potentially growth curdling budget cuts.
(Reporting by David Brett)