By Alistair Smout
LONDON, March 4 Heavyweight mining stocks led
Britain's blue chip share index lower on Monday after China said
it could tighten property controls, potentially stunting the
country's demand for raw materials.
Five of the top six fallers on the FTSE 100 were miners, and
the sector shed 2.4 percent after China said it
could increase required downpayments and loan rates for buyers
of second homes in cities where prices are rising too quickly.
"The miners are coming off on the back of this China story,
as when China tightens something, miners sell off," Will Hedden,
sales trader at IG Index, said.
"Property drives their demand over there, so that's been
giving us weakness this morning."
Leading the sector - and the index - lower was
Anglo-American, which fell 3.7 percent, additionally hit
by a downgrade from Nomura. Anglo trades at a price-to-earnings
ratio of 14 times despite ongoing labour issues at plants in
South Africa.
"AAL is trading a material premium to peers such as BHP
Billiton and Rio Tinto," analysts at Nomura said
in a note, downgrading Anglo to "reduce" from "neutral".
"While we acknowledge that there is value upside locked
within the Anglo American structure, with the level of
uncertainty, we question why investors would pay a 25-50 percent
premium to companies that should exhibit sustainable growth and
have proven reliability in delivery."
By 0900 GMT, the FTSE 100 index was down 27.41
points, or 0.4 percent, at 6,351.19, after rising 0.3 percent on
Friday.
Banks also suffered, losing 1.9 percent, led
lower by HSBC.
Shares in Europe's biggest bank dropped 2.5 percent in
volatile trade after the bank announced pretax profit of $20.6
billion for last year, missing analysts expectations.
Although the range of predictions for the bank was wide,
investors were mostly disappointed in the result, and its
falling share price took 13 points off the FTSE 100 index.
British blue chips stuttered after rising 0.7 percent last
week, shrugging off the deadlock in the Italian elections.
However, with weak earnings from the likes of HSBC,
continued uncertainty over the political situation in Italy and
broad-based spending cuts signed off on by U.S. President Obama
on Friday, gains this week could depend on the Bank of England
or the European Central Bank signalling a loosening of monetary
policy, Hedden said.
Both central banks hold policy meetings on Thursday.
"You're going to be looking for central bank policy to lend
a hand this week, otherwise I can't see why people would be
looking for the market to move higher, as all of the newsflow is
equity negative," Hedden said.
