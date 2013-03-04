* FTSE 100 drops 0.5 pct
* Miners knocked, led down by Kazakhmys
* HSBC down 2.5 pct on results miss
* Next big faller on Debenhams warning read-across
By Tricia Wright
LONDON, March 4 Britain's top shares fell on
Monday on concern about prospects for global growth, with a
murky outlook for metal demand from top consumer China shunting
miners to the top of the fallers' list.
The FTSE 100 closed down 32.97 points, or 0.5
percent, at 6,345.63, albeit still within sight of a five-year
peak of 6,412.44 struck on Feb. 20, with the mining sector
off 2.6 percent - trading around three-month lows.
Sentiment in the mining sector, already dented on Friday by
poor Chinese manufacturing data, was exacerbated by worries over
Beijing tightening its grip on the property sector - which has
the potential to stunt the country's demand for raw materials.
Kazakhmys led the market lower, continuing a slide
seen since Thursday when it warned of sharply higher costs.
Its shares sank 5.9 percent as Deutsche Bank became the
latest investment bank to weigh in on the copper miner, cutting
its target price to 650 pence.
Anglo American, meanwhile, shed 2.7 percent as
Nomura cut its rating on the firm to "reduce" citing valuation
grounds and viewing consensus earnings as too high for 2013.
Banks suffered too, with heavyweight HSBC
off 2.5 percent, alone accounting for 13.1 points of
the FTSE 100's drop, after it posted a pretax profit of $20.6
billion for last year, missing analyst expectations.
Also hurting broad market sentiment were concerns about U.S.
budget cuts - known as the "sequester" - which threaten to curb
growth in the world's biggest economy, and over political
instability following Italian elections, which has fuelled fears
of a return of the euro zone debt crisis.
Having jumped some 22 percent over the nine months to its
February peak, boosted by the European Central Bank's promise to
defend the euro, the UK benchmark has been stuck in
consolidation mode, trading within a 200-point range.
"I think you've got to stick with it, ride it out, and wait
for the good times to return, as it were," Peter Dixon,
economist at Commerzbank, said.
"I think primarily what we're looking for here is a recovery
in confidence, and once you start to see some small
(improvements) coming through, in the UK and elsewhere, you
might start to see a bit more impetus back in equity markets."
While the UK benchmark stays below 6,400, GFT Markets
technical analyst Fawad Razaqzada is keeping his neutral stance,
but a decided break above this level would give it "the
potential to gain another 200 or so points before making its
next move".
Retailer Next was another significant faller, off
2.5 percent, on a read-across from mid-cap peer Debenhams
which delivered a first-half profit warning on Monday,
sending its shares 14.7 percent lower.
Traders also cited a UBS downgrade to "neutral" on Next as a
catalyst for its share price weakness, in a note in which the
investment bank cut its stance on European general retailers to
"neutral" as well.
Defensive stocks such as utilities and drugmakers, providers
of life's essentials which consequently tend to be in demand
even in harsh times, found favour, limiting the index's falls.
Drugmaker Shire added 0.8 percent, British American
Tobacco firmed 1.6 percent, and Imperial Tobacco
rose 0.7 percent.
Centrica, ahead 1.8 percent, was also buoyed by an
upgrade to "buy" from Societe Generale, which highlighted the
utility's attractive valuation, balance sheet strength, and cash
generation.
(Reporting by Tricia Wright; Editing by Toby Chopra)