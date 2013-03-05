* FTSE 100 index rises 0.7 percent
* Cyclicals gain after China, U.S. promise growth stimulus
* Standard Chartered gains after 10th straight profit rise
* Serco, Wood Group surge, could retain blue-chip status
By Alistair Smout
LONDON, March 5 Britain's blue chip shares rose
on Tuesday, as policymakers' comments and solid company reports
took it towards five-year highs, but it was unable to sustain a
break above a key resistance level.
Financials and miners added the most weight to the FTSE 100
as the world's two biggest economies reiterated steps
they would take to support economic growth.
The U.S. Federal Reserve's vice chair Janet Yellen stood
firmly behind the use of continued aggressive monetary policy,
while China reaffirmed its 7.5 percent growth target, supporting
appetite for riskier stocks overnight and into early trade in
Europe.
European and British business sentiment surveys came in
ahead of expectations, also helping sentiment. However, the FTSE
100 did not quite touch five-year highs set in February, and was
unable to sustain a break above 6,400, leaving it stuck at the
top end of a recent six-week range.
"Newsflow not just in the UK but elsewhere has been
supportive today," Jeremy Batstone-Carr, analyst at Charles
Stanley, said.
"I'm still wary though. I'm not convinced that at these
kinds of levels investors should necessarily be buying into the
pro-cyclical growth story."
Miners rose 1.8 percent, one of the so-called
"cyclical" sectors which rise and fall with optimism over the
economy.
The FTSE 100 was up 42.08 points, or 0.7 percent, at
6,387.71 by 1145 GMT, off a five-year peak of 6,412.44 struck on
Feb. 20, with financials, a broad-based sector including banks,
asset managers and insurers, adding 11 points to the index.
Heavyweight blue-chip bank Standard Chartered rose
almost 2.6 percent after the bank delivered its 10th successive
rise in yearly profit, bucking a trend in the UK banking sector,
which has seen mostly disappointing results.
StanChart said it had started this year with strong momentum
and was confident for the year ahead.
"[It's] a refreshing report following the horror shows from
RBS and Lloyds," Marc Kimsey, senior trader at
Accendo Markets, said in a trading note.
"Standard Chartered should be the cornerstone of any
long-term portfolio."
RELEGATION BATTLE
The day's top movers all face potential demotion from the
FTSE 100 at the close of play on Tuesday, with dramatic price
movements potentially keeping previously under-threat stocks in
the blue-chip index.
The quarterly index review will be announced after the
market close on Wednesday but changes will be based on Tuesday's
closing prices.
Outsourcer Serco, which had been set for relegation
from the FTSE 100, jumped 8.8 percent after it relaxed its
payout policy and ramped up its total dividend by 20 percent
year-on-year as part of a forecast-beating full-year report.
As things stood, it had overtaken Intu Properties
in rankings of size by market capitalisation. If this was
maintained heading into the close, Intu rather than Serco would
lose its blue-chip status.
Intu was one of only a few fallers on the FTSE, sliding 1.3
percent - the biggest drop on the index.
John Wood Group advanced 7.4 percent, as the
relegation-threatened energy services firm also posted stellar
results, including a 35 percent jump in profits.
However, having fallen behind Serco in size in recent days,
Wood Group would only be saved from demotion if mid-cap London
Stock Exchange, up 2.3 percent, dropped below 90th
position and so missed out on automatic promotion.
(Editing by Susan Fenton)