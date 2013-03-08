* FTSE 100 up 0.4 percent
* U.S. February jobs report eyed, due 1330 GMT
* Miners lag gains, Credit Suisse cuts sector rating
By Tricia Wright
LONDON, March 8 Britain's top shares advanced on
Friday in the run-up to the U.S. February jobs report, as
investors looked for more signs that the recovery in the world's
largest economy is built on a firm foundation.
The FTSE 100 was up 27.53 points, or 0.4 percent, at
6,466.69 by 0916 GMT, hitting fresh five-year highs, with the
index bolstered by firmer banking stocks.
Atif Latif, director of trading at Guardian Stockbrokers,
said many investors, heartened by data earlier in the week
showing U.S. private employers hired more workers than expected
in February, are sitting on 'long' positions to bet on more
gains.
"We may see some profit-taking closer to the (jobs data) but
we think that the uptrend on the FTSE with a good number will
remain intact," said Latif, who did not anticipate a strong
reaction after the data, but ultimately targeted 6,550.
Employers are expected to have added 160,000 jobs to their
payrolls last month, picking up slightly from January's 157,000
count, according to a Reuters survey of economists.
"I think for these figures, an in-line figure is the best
number," Andy Ash, head of sales at Monument Securities, said.
"If we have a very strong figure, then everyone gets
concerns that the Fed will step away from QE (quantitative
easing), and if we have a very weak figure, then the market
potentially gets concerned that the economy's not picking up."
Joe Rundle, head of trading at ETX Capital, concurred: "If
we got a really good unemployment figure today, I think we'd
sell off quite aggressively," he said.
Mining stocks fell behind gains seen on the
wider market after top metals consumer China reported a 15.2
percent fall in imports in February and Credit Suisse cut its
rating on the sector to "underweight", with the investment bank
citing increased caution on China.
"Investment growth and PMI new orders have dipped. Growth
has become even more unbalanced and reliant on borrowing. The
risk of policy tightening is growing, with inflationary
indicators at two-year highs," Credit Suisse said in a note.
Stock markets have been underpinned this year by the
strengthening U.S. economy and loose monetary policy by central
banks around the world and, in a climate of low interest rates,
equities are likely to retain the edge over other asset classes.
"Equities remain supported by an underlying bid because
people are desperately searching for yield no matter how risky
that may turn out to be," Lex van Dam, hedge fund manager at
Hampstead Capital, which manages around $500 million assets.
(Reporting by Tricia Wright/editing by Chris Pizzey, London MPG
Desk, +44 (0)207 542-4441)