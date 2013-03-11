* FTSE 100 flat

* Italy sovereign downgrade seen affecting UK banks

* Sage, SABMiller big movers on contrasting broker coverage

By Alistair Smout

LONDON, March 11 Britain's top share index stalled around five-year highs on Monday, with heavily weighted banking stocks dragging on the FTSE despite ending last week with the strongest gains in a month.

Financials, which includes banks, insurers and asset managers, put the biggest drag on the index, bringing it down by nine points, enough to take it into negative territory.

At 0920 GMT, the FTSE 100 was down 0.2 points at 6,483.38, having hit a five-year high of 6,489.54 the previous session.

A subindex for banks fell 0.9 percent after Fitch cut Italy's sovereign credit rating. The subindex had led the FTSE up on Friday when it gained 2.2 percent, its biggest rise in a month.

Italian banks could come under more pressure to increase provisions against bad debt after Fitch downgraded the country's credit rating by a notch to BBB-plus, with a negative outlook, citing political uncertainty following last month's inconclusive election.

Although British banks outperformed their euro zone counterparts, they were far from immune to negative sentiment across the sector.

"The trouble with the banking sector is that it remains very interconnected. It's hard to avoid indirect exposure to the periphery," said Mike van Dulken, head of research at Accendo Markets said.

Royal Bank of Scotland, Lloyds and Barclays , which are the most Europe-exposed British banks and have posted the biggest losses in sovereign bonds of euro zone states, were among the top fallers, all down more than 1.5 percent.

"But these falls aren't big, and we're more thick-skinned than we were to these euro zone issues," van Dulken said, adding that while the downgrade was surprisingly swift for a credit agency, it was based nonetheless on the election result which the FTSE has taken in its stride.

"In the two weeks since the elections, we've pushed on beyond 6,400 and are looking towards 2007 highs."

The five-year highs posted last week leave the index with few technical resistance levels to surpass before it tests its all time high of 6,754.10, set in July 2007.

Sage Group led the list of FTSE 100 fallers, losing 3.9 percent after BoA ML cut its rating on the stock to 'underperform' from 'neutral', saying its valuation had peaked for the near term.

"We believe going forward the key driver for the stock will be the company's ability to launch and gain traction with its new Cloud solutions," analysts at BofA/ML said in a note.

"This, in our view, is a slow process, and the market should remain sceptical for the next few quarters."

The index's top gainer was also reacting to broker comment, as SABMiller rose 1.3 percent after RBC raised its target price on the stock.