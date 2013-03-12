* FTSE 100 edges up 2.45 points at midday
* Intercontinental Hotels leads leisure firms up on upgrade
* Miners weak but Anto surges after dividend hike
* British Land leads peers lower following capital raise
By Alistair Smout
LONDON, March 12 Britain's top share index held
steady at five-year highs on Tuesday, with strength in leisure
firms underpinned by low volatility and a strong technical
picture suggesting that the index was poised to scale new peaks.
Travel and leisure firms were the top gainers,
rising 1 percent to help bolster the FTSE 100's position
above 6,500. A strong finish on Monday saw the index close above
6,500 for the first time since December 2007.
London's blue chip index was flat, while its
volatility fell 8 percent, tracking a fall in U.S.
volatility. The crude gauge of investor nervousness
closed below 12 for the first time since 2007 on Monday, meaning
investors appear more sanguine than they have since the credit
crisis began.
"It appears that it will keep on going higher from here. The
VIX is falling every day, which shows that people are not
worried about a repeat of the sort of crash we saw last time we
were at these lofty levels," Fawad Razaqzada, market strategist
at GFT Markets, said.
"If something negative comes out in terms of economic news,
then investors will probably use that as an excuse to close some
of their long positions, which could cause a bit of a pullback.
But the trend is very strong."
As of 1137 GMT the FTSE was effectively flat, up just 2.45
points to 6,506.08, with the contribution of consumer
discretionary firms, which include travel and leisure and added
1.3 points to the index, bringing the index into positive
territory.
Intercontinental Hotels led leisure firms higher,
rising 2.4 percent after UBS upgraded the company to "neutral"
from "sell".
"The market is right to view IHG as a high-quality play on
the structural growth of the hotel industry, geared to cyclical
recovery," UBS said in a note, although it added there may be
some stock-specific growth issues the market is not taking into
account.
Other leisure firms rallied too with Tui Travel up
1.6 percent after UBS initiated coverage on its parent Tui AG
with a buy rating. The investment bank was also
bullish on restaurant group Whitbread, which gained 1.6
percent.
The biggest individual riser was copper miner Antofagasta
, however, which rallied 4.8 percent as it sought to
brush off investor worries over growth with a
better-than-expected 2012 payout and special dividend.
"Big positive is the final dividend ... In the current 'show
me the money' environment for miners, we expect this to be taken
well by the market," BofA Merrill Lynch said in a note.
However, the sector as a whole traded flat,
with several miners among the top fallers.
Mexican miner Fresnillo shed 2.5 percent after its
2012 profit slumped 19 percent, while global miner Rio Tinto
fell 0.5 percent on reports it has slowed development of
its multibillion investment in Guinea's untapped Simandou iron
ore deposit and slashed staff.
Fresnillo was second to British Land on the fallers
list, with the real estate firm down 4.1 percent after opting to
tap the market for 500 million pounds - diluting the value of
its shares - to fund new investment and sold off part of its
London portfolio.
The announcement from British Land knocked peers such as
Land Securities and Hammerson, which fell 1.1
and 0.8 percent, respectively.
