* FTSE 100 index closes up 0.1 percent

* Antofagasta results help miners to gains

* Low volatility shows investors are relaxed at new highs

* Travel and leisure lifted by Intercontinental strength

By Alistair Smout

LONDON, March 12 Britain's top share index set fresh five-year highs on Tuesday, with miners boosted by good results from Antofagasta and the market underpinned by low volatility and a strong technical picture.

Antofagasta gained 3.1 percent in volume of 2.8 times its 90-day average after posting a rise in revenue and hiking its dividend payout.

The results lifted the sector, with volatile copper-focussed peer Kazakhmys up 6 percent to lead the index, and fellow miners Rio Tinto and Fresnillo paring early losses despite reporting some snags.

"We've seen a lot of interest in Antofagasta after it doubled its dividend payout, and that's helping boost the mining sector as a whole," Michael Hewson, analyst at CMC Markets, said.

"The outperformers at the moment tend to be outweighing the fallers by quite a considerable margin."

Fresnillo, which had fallen as much as 5 percent after reporting slumping profit, closed only 0.6 percent lower, and Rio Tinto reversed an early dip to eke out a 0.3 percent gain despite slowing progress in developing a multi-billion investment in Guinea.

That improvement among the fallers helped the miners, which had been flat at midday, to close 0.5 percent higher , and a boost to the index, which had also traded flat in the morning session.

The FTSE 100 closed 6.99 points higher, up 0.1 percent, at 6,510.62, the index's highest close since 2007.

Despite these heady heights, investors appear relaxed about the potential for sharp falls in major stock markets.

Volatility on the FTSE fell 4.1 percent, tracking a fall in U.S. volatility overnight. The crude gauge of investor nervousness closed below 12 for the first time since 2007 on Monday, meaning investors appear more sanguine than they have been since the credit crisis began.

"With the VIX at multi-year lows, that suggests a high degree of complacency," Hewson said.

"But at the moment, if you fight against the rising markets, you're just going to get swatted aside."

LEISURELY GAINS

While the heavyweight miners helped the broader index into positive territory at the margin, the travel and leisure sector was the biggest gainer in percentage terms, up 0.9 percent.

Intercontinental Airlines Group led travel firms up, gaining 4.8 percent on hopes that a resolution to its ongoing industrial dispute in Spain at its loss-making Iberia unit was imminent.

Other travel firms also rallied, with Tui Travel up 3 percent after UBS initiated coverage on its parent Tui AG with a buy rating.

Intercontinental Hotels was a top riser in the leisure sector, adding 1.8 percent after UBS upgraded the company to "neutral" from "sell".

"The market is right to view IHG as a high-quality play on the structural growth of the hotel industry, geared to cyclical recovery," UBS said in a note.

On the downside, three of the top four were real estate investment firms, with British Land topping the fallers list.

It fell 4.5 percent in volume of nearly 7 times its 90-day average after it opted to tap the market for 500 million pounds - diluting the value of its shares - to fund new investment and sold off part of its London portfolio.

The announcement from British Land knocked peers such as Land Securities and Hammerson, which fell 2.6 and 1.4 percent, respectively. (Additional reporting by David Brett; Editing by Ruth Pitchford)