* FTSE 100 down 1 percent
* Index extends losses after Italian auction
* Ex-divs further weigh on index
* G4S hit by profit takers
By Francesco Canepa
LONDON, March 13 Britain's leading share index
retreated from five-year highs on Wednesday as investors took
profit at a key resistance level and a weak auction of Italian
bonds revived worries about the euro zone debt crisis.
The FTSE 100 was down 67.91 points or 1 percent at
6,442.51 points by 1204 GMT, after failing to break above its
January 2008 high at around 6,534 the previous day.
That suggested buying momentum was starting to falter and
some investors were positioning for a pullback.
The index's 14-day Relative Strength Index was retreating
from "overbought" territory after hitting a high last seen in
early February, when it was also followed by a selloff.
Traders said political uncertainty in Italy and tricky
fiscal talks in the United States remained two possible
catalysts for a pullback.
Dan Reed, a trader at HB Markets, said his clients had taken
negative, or short, positions on the FTSE on Tuesday and were
likely to hold them even if the index were to rise again to the
6,530 area.
"With an analogy, it's very humid and it feels like we need
a bit of a thunderstorm to clear it out a little bit," Reed
said.
"We might get it later in the week or early next week with
Italy or towards the end of the month if we get any fiscal issue
with the U.S."
The FTSE extended losses in morning trade after demand fell
and borrowing costs rose at a debt auction in Italy, where
political parties are struggling to form a government after an
inconclusive election late last month.
Also weighing on the index were stocks starting to trade
without entitlement to their latest dividend on Wednesday,
including heavyweights British American Tobacco and
Standard Chartered.
PROFIT TAKING
Profit takers focused on stock that had outperformed the
market in recent weeks including security firm G4S,
which fell 3.6 percent from its all-time high in volume nearly
equal to its full-day average for the past 90 days.
The security firm released solid results on Wednesday, but a
20 percent rise in its shares since the start of the year meant
that was already priced in.
Global bank HSBC fell 1.5 percent after testing a
two-year high at around 739 points in the previous day.
"The stock has performed very strongly and is the most
secure UK bank listed bank," a London-based broker said.
"That said, the proportion of revenue generated in China is
growing rapidly. If we do get a Chinese slowdown, which I
believe we will, then I think the stock heads back to around 650
pence."
HSBC trades at 1.2 times its book value, a premium to
European-based global lenders such as BBVA, Santander
and UBS at between 0.8 and 1.1, StarMine data
showed.
(Reporting By Francesco Canepa; Editing by John Stonestreet)