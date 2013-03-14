* FTSE 100 up 0.7 percent
* Financials lead, Prudential extends gains
* Aggreko jumps 6.9 percent on Africa power deal
* Retailers advance, Morrisons and Ocado in talks
By Tricia Wright
LONDON, March 14 Britain's top shares rose to a
new five-year closing high on Thursday, led by financials,
helped by further signs of strength in the U.S. economy.
The FTSE 100 ended up 47.91 points, or 0.7 percent,
at 6,529.41, its highest close since late 2007, after better
than expected U.S. weekly jobless claims data.
Some bet on more gains from the index, up almost 11 percent
this year and around 6 percent shy of an all-time closing high
of 6,930.20 set in December 1999, months before the dot-com
bubble burst.
"Overall the trend from a technical point of view looks
healthy and upwards ... I don't think it's beyond the realms of
possibility that the FTSE could hit an all-time high some time
this year," said Angus Campbell, head of market analysis at
Capital Spreads.
Gerard Lane, equity strategist at Shore Capital, meanwhile,
said: "In the back of my mind, I've got 7,000 for Christmas, but
I wouldn't be surprised if we see a big shake-out before then,
partly because we inevitably do," he said.
Financials led the risers, with good gains seen from
Prudential, up 2.7 percent, as yield-hungry investors
continued to snap up shares in the insurer which ramped up its
dividend by a bigger-than-expected 16 percent on Wednesday.
Retailers were also in favour. Britain's fourth-biggest
grocer Wm Morrison added 1.7 percent after raising its
dividend by 10 percent and announcing talks with online grocer
Ocado over an online food operation.
Ocado, which has been the talk of bid rumours involving
Morrisons and is one of the most shorted stocks on the FTSE
indexes, also reported a strong rise in recent sales and jumped
23.7 percent, the standout midcap gainer.
Britain's biggest household goods retailer Home Retail
rose 12 percent after it hiked its profit forecast for
the second time in 2013.
Aggreko topped the blue-chip leader board, up 6.9 percent to
1,941.3 pence in trading volume at one-and-a-half times the
90-day daily average after striking a deal to supply power to
EDM in Mozambique and NamPower in Namibia.
Shares in the temporary power provider have had a torrid
time since the company issued two profit warnings at late last
year and remain well below the highs of around 2,400 pence seen
last September.
Mike van Dulken, head of research at Accendo Markets, said
the update gives additional support around the 1,820-1,850 pence
after the recent bounce, and the possibility of further
contracts could help with a return to 2,100-2,400 pence.
"In the absence of additional contracts, bulls would do well
to note, however, potential resistance at the 200-day moving
average (around 2,050 pence) and the trendline of falling highs
from September (around 2,100 pence)," he said in a note.
Miners fell, capping the index's gains, with investors
jittery over China given its recent indication that inflation
concerns could take precedence over a pro-growth stance.
The sector has underperformed the wider market
significantly in 2013, down 2.1 percent.
