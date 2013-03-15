* FTSE 100 index falls 0.6 percent
* Banks and energy led lower by heavyweights
* Index keeps weekly winning streak alive
* IAG gains over 10 percent this week after ending dispute
By Alistair Smout
LONDON, March 15 Britain's main share index
slipped 0.6 percent on Friday, with heavyweight banks and energy
stocks leading the losses after data from the U.S. failed to
boost prices past the five-year highs set in the previous
session.
The FTSE 100 weakened in afternoon trade after U.S.
consumer sentiment tumbled to its lowest in over a
year.
British blue-chips earn nearly a quarter of their revenues
in the United States, and traders had been looking to the data
to provide a catalyst to push higher after initial jobless
claims from the States on Thursday had helped the FTSE 100 hit a
new five-year peak.
However, the expiry of options and futures contracts made
trade more volatile and distracted from the day's news flow.
"The U.S. consumer confidence data was really dire, and if
the stock market had truly reflected that, we'd have seen a much
bigger sell-off," said Jeremy Batstone-Carr, analyst at Charles
Stanley.
"But with options expiry dominating, it matters less on a
day like today. I'm a bit wary of reading too much into market
action on days like this."
Banks came into the spotlight, losing 1.3 percent, with
traders citing the Federal Reserve's comments to Goldman Sachs
and JP Morgan that they must improve their
capital plans as weighing on the sector in the UK.
The UK's two biggest companies, Royal Dutch Shell
and HSBC, were heavy fallers.
HSBC led the banking sector lower, falling 2.3 percent and
taking more than 12 points off the index.
HSBC has seen substantial downgrades to estimates from
analysts over the last week.
"While this is in line with the European average downgrade,
it is the worst among the UK banks," said Simon Maughan, head of
research at Olivetree Financial Group.
"HSBC looks expensive on a price-to-book basis relative to
Standard Chartered. Both are up an almost identical amount
year-to-date and today's sell-off may just be reining HSBC back
in, relative to its closest peer."
Shell was also a top FTSE 100 faller, taking 8
points off the index, after JPMorgan cut its rating on the stock
to "underweight" from "neutral".
The FTSE 100 was down 39.76 points at the close, or 0.6
percent, at 6,489.65, with the financial and energy sectors
combining to take over 25 points off the index.
Before the session's trade, banks had risen 25 percent since
mid-November.
"The banks had a very strong rally, and it's a lot to ask
them to repeat that. So some of the big components of the FTSE
look set for a pause," said Robert Quinn, chief European equity
strategist at Standard & Poor's Capital IQ, adding that equities
could pull back even if bond markets remained calm.
"You're running out of catalysts, and equities look set to
create their own correction."
The index narrowly posted its fifth consecutive weekly gain,
gaining 0.1 percent on the week.
British Airways' owner, International Consolidated Airlines
Group (IAG), rose 3.6 percent on the day, making it a top FTSE
100 gainer, as Morgan Stanley added it to its 'Europe best ideas
list'.
IAG gained 10.5 percent on the week as a whole, benefiting
from the conclusion of a prolonged industrial dispute at its
Iberia operation.
(Editing by Kevin Liffey)