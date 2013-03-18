* FTSE 100 down 1 percent
* Cyprus investor tax plan reignites debt fears
* Euro zone exposed banks fall furthest
* M&S rallies on Qatari 8 bln pounds bid talk
By David Brett
LONDON, March 18 Britain's FTSE 100 fell 1
percent early on Monday with banks suffering the sharpest falls
as shock news over the weekend that Cyprus planned to impose a
tax on bank deposits as part of a bailout package heightened
fears of contagion in the euro zone.
By 0829 GMT, the FTSE 100 was down 62.31 points, or
1 percent, at 6,427.34.
In a radical departure from previous aid packages, euro zone
finance ministers want Cyprus savers to forfeit a portion of
deposits in return for a 10 billion euro ($13 billion)
bailout.
Banks, large holders of deposits within the
euro zone, fell 1.7 percent on concerns over their exposure to
any turmoil and the knock-on effect within the region.
"Banks clearly will be hit by this news, which will provide
an opportunity for investors looking to build a position," Guy
Foster, portfolio strategist at Brewin Dolphin, said.
He said the specifics of Cyprus's situation, in terms of the
outsized nature of its deposits and the make-up of some of the
larger depositors, is not repeated across the euro zone, so
confidence in bank deposits on other peripheral European
regions, therefore, ought to hold firm.
"In general, however, we remain cautious on the medium term
story for Europe. We expect economic data and political
infighting to weigh on European markets all summer," Foster
said.
The bailout for Cyprus including the one off tax sent risk
aversion through the roof. The blue chip euro zone volatility
index -- a crude gauge of investor fear -- jumped 23
percent.
And while the proposed levy still has to pass the
parliament, the escalation of the euro zone debt crisis sent
traders fleeing from equities into safer havens.
Analyst at Liberum said the risk premia on euro zone exposed
assets are likely to temporarily increase.
Liberum said a 4 percent to 7 percent sell-off in Barclays
, Royal Bank of Scotland Lloyds Banking Group
could be possible.
"For UK Banks if the probability of breakup of the Eurozone
increased from 15 percent (our current assumption) to 25
percent, fair value per share for the domestic UK banks
decreases by on average 7 percent.
Away from the banks, British retailer Marks & Spencer
stole the headlines, rising 8 percent -- one of just
four risers on the FTSE 100 -- after a report in The Sunday
Times said the Qatar Investment Authority, the Gulf
state's sovereign wealth fund, wants to assemble a consortium to
mount an 8 billion pound ($12.1 billion) takeover.
The newspaper cited senior City sources as saying the QIA
has approached several large private equity houses, including
CVC Capital Partners CVC.UL, to gauge their interest in
participating, and has spoken to lenders about financing an
offer.
Qatar Holding, the investment arm of QIA, CVC and M&S all
declined to comment on Sunday.
"From a tactical perspective, M&S is vulnerable to a bid, as
trading and profits are under pressure, with nothing to show yet
for the big investments made in online systems and warehousing
and the changes in the clothing team," said independent retail
analyst Nick Bubb.
