* FTSE 100 dips by 0.1 percent
* Miners account for all of the index's falls after
downgrades
* Banks weak as Cypriot bailout vote seems set to fail
By Alistair Smout
LONDON, March 19 Britain's top share index fell
on Tuesday with demand concerns hitting major mining stocks and
uncertainty over the state of a bailout of Cyprus weighing on
sentiment for a second consecutive session.
Five of the top six fallers were miners. The
sector dropped 2.9 percent following broker downgrades and top
executives of blue-chip firms warning of softer prices as growth
in China's steel production slows.
Weak demand from China saw copper prices fell to a four
month low.
"Copper fell to new lows today, which is hitting the miners,
and there are real concerns about the price moving forward which
will continue to weigh," Myrto Sokou, analyst at Sucden Private
Financial Clients, said.
"The problems in the euro zone are apparent, but the bigger
surprise is this weakening in demand from China."
Global miners Rio Tinto and BHP Billiton
fell 3.6 and 3 percent respectively as Goldman Sachs reduced its
iron ore price forecasts and cut its recommendations on the
firms to "sell" and "neutral".
Mexican miner Fresnillo was also among the top
losers after Deutsche Bank cut the stock to "sell" from "hold".
The blue-chip FTSE 100 slipped 0.1 percent, or 6.24
points, to 6,451.68 points, with falls in the miners enough to
take the whole index into negative territory.
Underpinning the weakness in the market were concerns over
Cyprus. Its parliament was set to reject a divisive tax on bank
deposits in a vote scheduled for Tuesday, a government spokesman
said, in a move that would push the island closer to a default
and banking collapse.
The worry that deposits in the banks of other euro zone
countries may be vulnerable if they seek help has weighed on
financials since the levy was announced.
Britain's major banks have substantial exposure to the euro
zone, and the FTSE 350 banking index was down 0.4
percent after a 1.3 percent slide on Monday.
"Financials are still licking their wounds this morning as
we await clarification of the Cyprus bailout agreement and its
impact on deposit holders in Cypriot banks," Matt Basi, senior
sales trader at CMC Markets, said in a note.
"Until such time as Europeans know their money is safe from
the sticky fingers of Eurozone ministers, banking stocks are
likely to remain under pressure."
(Editing by Jeremy Gaunt.)