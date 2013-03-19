* FTSE 100 falls 0.3 percent
* Banks dip as president doubts Cyprus package passage
* Miners hit by lower copper price, downgrades
* FTSE seen at 6,750 by year-end - poll
By Alistair Smout
LONDON, March 19 Britain's top share index fell
on Tuesday, extending losses in afternoon trade as concerns that
the Cypriot parliament will reject a bailout package hit banks
and weighed on sentiment.
Banks closed 0.9 percent lower, shaving 10 points off the
index after a subdued morning's trade, with the Cypriot
President telling reporters that he expected the parliament to
reject a bill that it saw as unjust.
"I was amazed how sanguine the markets were this morning,
but now with reports that no-one will vote for it, it's a mess,"
one trader said.
"Without the vote there's no bailout at all, and it's the
banks which are bearing the brunt of that."
Miners also extended their morning weakness as investors
shunned cyclical stocks, which rise with optimism over the
economy.
Four of the top five fallers were miners. The
sector dropped 3.4 percent following broker downgrades and top
executives of blue-chip firms warning of softer prices as growth
in China's steel production slows.
Weak demand from China combined with fears of contagion from
Cyprus to send copper prices to a four month low.
"Copper fell to new lows today, which is hitting the miners,
and there are real concerns about the price moving forward which
will continue to weigh," Myrto Sokou, analyst at Sucden Private
Financial Clients, said.
"The problems in the euro zone are apparent, but the bigger
surprise is this weakening in demand from China."
Global miner Rio Tinto was the top FTSE faller,
dropping 5.2 percent. Rio and BHP Billiton, which fell
3.5 percent, suffered as Goldman Sachs reduced its iron ore
price forecasts and cut its recommendations on the firms to
"sell" and "neutral".
Mexican miner Fresnillo was also among the top
losers, falling 3.4 percent after Deutsche Bank cut the stock to
"sell" from "hold".
The blue-chip FTSE 100 closed 0.3 percent lower,
down 16.60 points, to 6,441.32 points, 1.4 percent lower than
the 5-year highs hit last week.
Although the FTSE 100 has enjoyed a strong start to
the year, rising 9.2 percent, a stellar performance by UK top
shares this quarter is expected to wane over 2013, a Reuters
poll showed.
The FTSE 100 is seen at 6,582 by mid-2013, barely scaling
last week's five-year highs, before adding 4.5 percent by the
end of the year to rise to 6,750.
(Additional reporting by Atul Prakash; Editing by Ruth
Pitchford)