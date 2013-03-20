* Banks recover but tobacco, pharmas gain most
* Investors await UK budget at 1200 GMT
* Ex-divs knock 11.78 points off index
By Tricia Wright
LONDON, March 20 Britain's top shares traded
flat on Wednesday, steadying after recent weakness as banking
stocks firmed, while investors positioned themselves for the
UK's annual budget.
The FTSE 100 was up 0.90 points at 6,442.22 by 1120
GMT, following three straight sessions of declines - a run of
falls not seen since mid-December. Volumes were thin, however,
at around a third of the 90-day daily average.
Providing support was optimism that a fresh bailout deal for
Cyprus will be struck after lawmakers rejected a deposit tax.
Banking stocks saw gains after heavy falls on Tuesday, but
tobacco and pharmaceuticals added the most points to the index
as investors remain wary of taking on too much risk while the
Cypriot situation is still developing.
Companies providing staple goods and services to consumers
are generally regarded as a safer bet when the economic climate
is austere or uncertain.
Investors were awaiting finance minister George Osborne's
annual budget presentation at 1200 GMT, and the release of the
U.S. Federal Reserve's monthly monetary policy statement after
the London market close.
"(Investors would) rather wait and hold back from exposure
until the U.S. central bank and the UK budget goes through and
then we might start to see a bit more of a return in volumes,"
Ishaq Siddiqi, a market strategist at ETX Capital, said.
Osborne is set to stick with austerity in his 2013-14 budget
despite growing calls for a change of course to help the British
economy, out of its rut.
But he may announce measures to boost infrastructure
investment, which could aid construction stocks, and is widely
expected to tweak the Bank of England's mandate.
Any suggestion the central bank might be given leeway to
weaken sterling further could boost the FTSE's exporters and
other dollar revenue earners.
The Federal Reserve, meanwhile, looks set to sustain its $85
billion monthly bond-buying stimulus despite improving U.S.
economic data.
"The ongoing promise of QE across the Atlantic is going to
favour stocks generally, and because of this it's likely that
equity traders will be paying as much attention to the FOMC
verdict tonight and subsequent press conference as they will to
this afternoon's budget," said Mike McCudden, head of
derivatives at Interactive Investor.
Ex-dividend factors capped gains, knocking 11.78 points off
the index, with Anglo American, Aviva, HSBC
and InterContinental Hotels all trading without
their payout attractions.
Cyprus's parliament overwhelmingly rejected a proposed levy
on bank deposits as a condition for a European bailout after
market close on Tuesday, but investors remained hopeful that a
deal could be struck without a tax on deposits.
The European Central Bank said after the vote it remained
committed to providing liquidity within certain limits, while
the Cypriot finance minister said he was hopeful of a deal with
Russia.
Royal Bank of Scotland, which has significant
exposure to the euro zone, was among the top risers, up 1.9
percent, also benefiting from an upgrade from Liberum to "buy"
from "hold".
(Additional reporting by Alistair Smout; Editing by Catherine
Evans)