* FTSE 100 up 0.9 percent
* Weak Europe data fuels talk of more stimulus
* ARM results buoy hopes of good UK earnings season
* FTSE 100 technical resistance seen around 6,339
By David Brett
LONDON, April 23 Britain's leading shares
climbed on Tuesday boosted by an upbeat start to the UK company
earnings season and by speculation of more accommodative
monetary policy in Europe after weak economic data.
The FTSE 100 was up 58.07 points, or 0.9 percent at
6,338.69.
The index rallied as talk swirled of the potential for the
European Central Bank to take measures to help boost the economy
in the euro zone - the UK's largest trading partner - earlier
than expected after data showed the private sector in euro
economic powerhouse Germany shrank in April.
Although recent polls suggest that the ECB will keep
interest rates the same, the weak data fuelled speculation
across asset classes with peripheral bond yields in countries
such as Italy falling, equity markets rising and the euro
weakening.
"There has been some talk that the European Central Bank
could potentially cut interest rates next week after the weak
data," a London-based trader said. "So, for the time being, it
looks like the investors are seeing bad news as good news."
Britain's benchmark index was also lifted by a decent start
to the earnings season for UK-listed companies.
ARM Holdings jumped 7.6 percent pence after the chip
designer beat first-quarter profit forecasts, with some traders
seeing scope for the stock to push back up to its all-time high
of more than 10 pounds.
Associated British Foods rose 1.8 percent as it
predicted its Primark discount clothing chain would remain
Britain's fastest growing major retailer this year.
UBS said the key attractions of equities continues to be the
dividend yield and cash return.
It said the flexibility of strong corporate balance sheets
and relatively low payout ratios meant European companies would
be able to absorb weaker earnings per share growth.
Among stock highlighted by UBS where a potential positive
surprise might be seen included Aberdeen Asset Management
, which was up 3.4 percent on Tuesday.
Broader gains on the FTSE 100, however, were capped by
continued weakness among the miners and industrial
metals sectors
The latest data from China, which showed activity in it's
vast factory sector slowed back to near-stagnation in April,
fanned fears of slowing demand from the region.
The charts outlook for both the UK mining and industrial
sectors -- the worst-performing so far this year -- looked
negative too, with the 50-day moving average crossing below the
200-day line this week in a pattern known as the 'death cross'.
The pattern usually signals further losses on a six- month
horizon.
(Reporting by David Brett Editing by Jeremy Gaunt.)