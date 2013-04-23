* FTSE 100 rises 2 percent
* Talk of ECB rate send shares sharply higher
* ARM results boost hopes ahead of earnings season
* Miners lag on China slowdown worries
By David Brett
LONDON, April 23 Britain's blue chip share index
jumped 2 percent on Tuesday on strong earnings reports and after
weak German data fuelled expectations for a rate cut in the euro
zone, the UK's main export market.
The FTSE 100 rose 125.50 points, or 2.0 percent, to
6,406.12, its best performance since Jan. 2.
Speculation mounted that the European Central Bank would act
sooner rather than later to boost growth in the euro zone after
data showed business activity in Germany shrank in April.
"The Bundesbank may become a bit more dovish with regards to
interest rates. There is still the chance of a rate cut," a
London-based trader said.
Rate cut expectations lifted European stocks markets as
well. In London, investors were also encouraged by a
better-than-expected start to the earnings season.
"Gains across Europe today can in part be put down to the
prospect of an ECB rate cut. However, specifically for the FTSE
100 the numbers released by ARM Holdings and AB Foods have
beaten a market with pretty low earnings expectations," Adam
Seagrave, trader at Saxo Bank, said.
Chip designer ARM Holdings led the gainers, jumping
11.9 percent, after its first-quarter profit topped analyst
forecasts, driven by a boom in smartphones and tablet computers.
The technology sector was also lifted after U.S. video
subscription service Netflix posted
better-than-expected first-quarter growth.
Associated British Foods surged 8.1 percent after
the company predicted its Primark discount clothing chain would
remain Britain's fastest-growing major retailer this year.
Saxo Bank's Seagrave said that so long as central banks
globally maintained loose monetary policy and corporate earnings
remained buoyant then equities as an asset class present a
particularly attractive yield.
MINERS LAG
Mining stocks, however, continued to lag
broader market gains after data from top commodities consumer
China showed activity in the country's vast factory sector
barely grew in April.
The chart outlook for UK mining stocks looked negative too,
with the sector's 50-day moving average crossing below the
200-day line this week in a pattern known as the 'death cross'.
The pattern usually signals further losses on a six-month
horizon
Gold miners, such as Fresnillo, have suffered in
particular as the price of gold has slumped to two-year
lows recently.
"Some of the resources stocks, (such as) Fresnillo and
Randgold, aren't joining in the broader rally and we
think there is still some downside on these types of stocks,"
Richard Curr, head of dealing at Prime Markets said.
Fresnillo shares fell 2.2 percent on Tuesday and
have lost 40 percent in the year-to-date.
Analysts have cut Fresnillo's and Randgold's earnings per
share estimates by 9 percent and 6 percent respectively in the
past week, while short interest in the former is up 21 percent
in a week.
"(Miners) Kazakhmys and Petropavlosk (down
3.8 and 0.4 percent, respectively on Tuesday) are our favourite
picks to short sell from here," Prime Markets' Curr said.
"ARM could get a nasty shock in the morning after a strong
session today if Apple releases some disappointing data
tonight."
(Editing by Susan Fenton)