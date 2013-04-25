* FTSE 100 trades flat
* AstraZeneca, Unilever down on Q1 sales misses
* Miners firm, helped by metals prices pick-up
By Tricia Wright
LONDON, April 25 Britain's top share index
traded flat on Thursday, steadying after recent robust gains,
with falls in stocks such as AstraZeneca and Unilever
on weak corporate earnings pegging the market back.
The UK benchmark was little changed after data showing
Britain's economy grew faster than expected in the first three
months of the year. Traders said the muted reaction was
unsurprising because a large proportion of UK blue chips
generate revenues overseas.
The FTSE 100 was up 0.39 point at 6,432.15 by 1102
GMT, having lurched 2.4 percent higher in the previous two
sessions, pushing it back above its 50-day moving average -
currently at 6,380 - and just 1.6 percent away from the year's
high.
Traders said that expectations the European Central Bank
could cut interest rates, fuelled by weak data from Germany this
week, along with the fact that equities look attractive in a low
interest environment, would keep a floor under markets.
"After technically looking very weak a week ago the FTSE is
now back at the top end of the trading range. Economic
fundamentals remain less important in the continuous search for
yield," said Lex van Dam, hedge fund manager at Hampstead
Capital, which manages around $500 million in assets.
GFT Markets technical analyst Fawad Razaqzada noted that the
UK benchmark remains on course to make a run towards 2007 highs,
at 6,754, although this could take some time to play out.
He said that near term, the index will find some resistance
around 6,475/80, a resistance area in the past, while near-term
support is likely to come in at 6,345/50, followed by 6,210/15.
Downbeat earnings weighed on the market on Thursday, with
drugmaker AstraZeneca off 2.6 percent, leading the decliners
after its sales dropped by a bigger-than-expected 13 percent in
the first quarter as patent expiries took a heavy toll.
Consumer goods firm Unilever, meanwhile, was left nursing a
1.7 percent drop after its sales growth undershot market
estimates.
Some analysts, however, chose not to take a hard line on the
stock, whose shares have jumped around 18 percent in 2013
against a near 9 percent rise on the FTSE 100 in the same
period.
"In all, and in the wake of a recent re-rating... little
room for disappointment existed," Keith Bowman, equity analyst
at Hargreaves Lansdown, said in a note.
"In a yield-starved highly uncertain economic environment,
investors may continue to conclude that there are few
alternatives... Favourable analyst opinion (is) unlikely to take
a material turn for the worse."
According to Thomson Reuters StarMine data, the mean analyst
recommendation for Unilever prior to Thursday's results was a
strong "hold".
Miners whose steep slump earlier
this year means investors are increasingly seeing value - helped
keep the FTSE 100 buoyant, cheered by hopes of further economic
stimulus and also by a pick-up in copper and gold prices.
The sector is trading at just 10.7 times its expected
earnings for this year, according to Thomson Reuters StarMine
data, significantly below the 12.1 times average for the FTSE.
(Reporting by Tricia Wright, additional reporting by Toni
Vorobyova; Editing by Hugh Lawson)