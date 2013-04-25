* FTSE 100 up 0.2 percent
* Miners up on metals prices pick-up, stimulus expectations
* FTSE seen at 2007 high of 6,754 by end May - analysts
* AstraZeneca, Unilever down on Q1 sales misses
By Tricia Wright
LONDON, April 25 Britain's FTSE 100 rose on
Thursday, building on a recent robust advance as stronger miners
eclipsed downbeat corporate earnings news, with some technical
analysts putting the index's 2007 high in the crosshairs.
The FTSE 100 closed up 10.83 points, or 0.2 percent
at 6,442.59, having lurched 2.4 percent higher in the previous
two sessions when weak German data raised expectations of a
European Central Bank rate cut.
"It's looking good really... I think the consolidation (seen
since mid-March) is ending," Valerie Gastaldy, technical analyst
at Day By Day, said.
"I expect next week we will be passing the 6,534 mark (the
2013 high)... The FTSE has strong overhead resistance at 6,754,
the 2007 high, so I would say that's the target for the end of
May."
Miners whose steep slump earlier
this year means investors are increasingly seeing value - were
in demand, cheered by the prospect of further economic stimulus
alongside a pick-up in copper and gold prices.
Randgold Resources led the market higher with a 5.4
percent rise, followed by Antofagasta, up 4.6 percent,
and Vedanta Resources, 4.1 percent ahead.
Among FTSE 250 stocks, Kazakh miner Kazakhmys
advanced 4.3 percent after its first-quarter copper
output rose almost 12 percent year-on-year.
The sector is trading at just 10.7 times its expected
earnings for this year, according to Thomson Reuters StarMine
data, significantly below the 12.1 times average for the FTSE
100.
The UK benchmark was little changed by data showing
Britain's economy grew faster than expected in the first three
months of the year. But the muted reaction was unsurprising,
traders said, given a large proportion of UK blue chips generate
revenues overseas.
LACKLUSTRE START
Weak corporate results weighed on the market, with drugmaker
AstraZeneca among the top fallers, down 1.9 percent,
after its sales dropped by a bigger-than-expected 13 percent in
the first quarter as patent expiries took a heavy toll.
The earnings season has got off to a lacklustre start. Of
the 22 percent of STOXX Europe 600 firms to have posted
first-quarter results so far, about 47 percent have missed
analysts' forecasts, according to Thomson Reuters StarMine.
Consumer goods firm Unilever was the biggest
laggard, suffering a 3 percent drop after its sales growth
undershot market estimates.
Some analysts, however, chose not to take a hard line on the
stock, whose shares have jumped nearly 17 percent in 2013
against a 9.2 percent rise on the FTSE 100 over the period.
"In all, and in the wake of a recent re-rating... little
room for disappointment existed," Keith Bowman, equity analyst
at Hargreaves Lansdown, said in a note.
"In a yield-starved highly uncertain economic environment,
investors may continue to conclude that there are few
alternatives... Favourable analyst opinion (is) unlikely to take
a material turn for the worse."
According to Thomson Reuters StarMine, the mean analyst
recommendation for Unilever prior to Thursday's results was a
strong "hold".
(Reporting by Tricia Wright, additional reporting by Toni
Vorobyova; editing by Ron Askew)