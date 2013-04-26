* FTSE 100 down 0.5 percent
* ENRC falls following fraud investigation
* Miners ease in line with copper prices
* Caution ahead of U.S. GDP figures, further easing eyed
By Alistair Smout
LONDON, April 26 Britain's benchmark share index
fell on Friday after a three-day rally, with weaker mining
stocks and caution ahead of U.S. economic data later in the
session prompting a pull-back.
Mining stocks were the biggest weights on the index, down 2
percent and easing off along with the price of copper
after a strong week which still sees the sector up 2.6 percent.
Kazakh miner ENRC topped the FTSE 100's loser
board, with traders attributing the move to a correction in
price following an investigation launched by the Serious Fraud
Office late in Thursday's trading session.
"With ENRC, there's just one chaotic piece of newsflow out
after another," said Alastair McCaig, analyst at IG Index.
"We've seen a squeeze higher in commodity price, and the
miners squeezed higher than most, so we're cooling off and
having a pullback now."
The blue-chip FTSE 100 index fell by 0.5 percent, or
32.78 points, to 6,409.81 points at 1035 GMT, with basic
material stocks, which includes the miners, taking 12.5 points
off the index.
The sell off was broad-based, with all major sectors bar
utilities contributing to losses, pushing the FTSE down towards
its 50-day simple moving average level, which stands at around
6,380 points.
The index nevertheless remained up 1.9 percent on the week,
and IG's McCaig predicted the recent trend of investors using
market weakness to enter equities would continue.
"Of all the asset classes, equities are still one of the
most attractive out there ... and when yields in the bond market
improve, maybe we'll stop seeing investors buying on dips."
Equity markets have been supported by stimulus measures by
world central banks, and many investors also expect a gradual
recovery in the global economy to boost stock markets over the
course of 2013.
Volumes were thin, at just 20 percent of the 90-day average,
ahead of GDP figures from the United States, where FTSE 100
companies derive nearly a quarter of their earnings.
Traders were left hoping for a balance of encouraging signs
of growth coupled with a figure low enough to justify continued
easing. A Reuters poll of economists predicts a 3.0 expansion in
the fourth quarter, after growth in the world's largest economy
nearly stalled at 0.4 percent in the fourth quarter.
"An in-line number might prove to be the best tonic for
equity bulls, with concerns that a significant beat may again
raise the prospect of the Fed tightening its asset purchase
programme," Matt Basi, senior trader at CMC Markets, said in a
trading note.
